Pexip Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the 2020 Frost Radar™ for Cloud Meetings and Team Collaboration Services

OSLO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a leading provider of enterprise video conferencing and collaboration solutions, is pleased to announce that it ranked highly in the Frost Radar™ for Cloud Meetings and Team Collaboration Services. This is a benchmarking report that identifies the companies in the industry that are best placed through consistent growth and innovation to deliver on the existing and future mission-critical communication needs of organizations.

The Growth Index is a measure of a company's growth performance and track record, along with its ability to develop and execute a fully-aligned growth strategy and vision. The Innovation Index is a measure of a company's ability to develop solutions that have a clear understanding of disruptive trends, are globally applicable and are aligned to customers' changing needs.

"The Covid-19 pandemic that hit us in 2020 has accelerated digital innovation like never before. As organizations plan for what's next, they need the digital infrastructure in place to help them adapt to a changed world in order to stay competitive and meet the communication needs of their employees. We are proud to be ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a company that can help these organizations move forward with their plans for the future by providing a secure, reliable, flexible and user friendly video conferencing solution," said Tom-Erik Lia, Chief Commercial Officer at Pexip.

This ranking in the Frost Radar™ comes hot on the tail of Pexip being awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award and further strengthens Pexip's position as a leader in enterprise video conferencing and collaboration solutions.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Pexip

Pexip simplifies complex videoconferencing to empower organizations with face-to-face collaboration, no matter the location or technology. Our scalable platform enables high-quality video meetings, with enterprise-grade security, and is easily adapted to fit customers' IT requirements and existing infrastructure. This makes Pexip the leading provider for large enterprises and public sector organizations. The solution is sold through 300 channel partners in 75 countries and used in more than 190 countries. Pexip was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in May 2020.

