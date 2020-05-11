P&F Industries Postpones Reporting Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2020

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PFIN), announced today that it postponed the release of its results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 and the related earnings conference call to allow additional time to complete certain quarterly closing procedures relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company plans to announce the new date of the release of its results and the related conference call as soon as practicable.

About P&F Industries, Inc.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of power tools and accessories sold principally to the aerospace, industrial, automotive and retail markets. P&F's products are sold under its own trade names, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

