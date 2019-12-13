Pfingsten Invests in Environmental Lights

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced it has been acquired by Pfingsten Partners, L.L.C.

Pfingsten is an operationally-driven private equity firm focused on long-term value creation. Pfingsten has acquired 139 manufacturing, distribution and business services companies since inception in 1989.

Environmental Lights

"Pfingsten's experience in the lighting industry, growth-oriented approach and focus on the customer will enable us to continue delivering industry-leading products and solutions with superior technical service," said Jamison Day, CEO of Environmental Lights, who will continue leading the business.

Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights, added, "With Pfingsten's economic backing and operational expertise, we look forward to expanding our offerings and putting ourselves in position to serve our customers better than ever."

"Environmental Lights delivers innovative products that enhance surroundings and drive strong visibility for pre-eminent brands, productions and events," said Scott Finegan, Managing Director at Pfingsten. "We are excited to support the growth of Environmental Lights and will invest in people and product development. We also plan to pursue strategic add-on acquisitions to further enhance value provided to the customer base."

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for seven years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries, including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality and casino gaming.

About Pfingsten

Pfingsten is an operationally focused private equity firm formed in 1989. From its headquarters in Chicago, IL and representative offices in ChangAn, China, New Delhi, India and Chennai, India, the firm builds better businesses through operational improvements, professional management practices, global capabilities and profitable business growth rather than financial engineering. Since completing its first investment in 1991, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion and has acquired 139 manufacturing, distribution and business services companies. For more information, visit pfingsten.com.

