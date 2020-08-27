Pfister Debuts Several Innovation Features For Enhanced Workflow In The Kitchen

"We are proud to maintain our position at the forefront of inspired style and functional luxury," said Steven Relaz, Pfister Product Manager. "Pfister's three new kitchen faucet features notably enhance the usability of kitchen faucets and make kitchen clean-up more efficient and seamless."

The series of three new features includes:

MagnePfitTM

Pfister's MagnePfit magnetic docking features powerful magnets that keep the spray head firmly secured to the spout. A firm connection is important for a seamless user experience to prevent a dangling spray head that looks out of place. The magnets work in conjunction with the heavy weight located on the hose to provide quick and effortless retraction of the spray head after use.

Auto-AlignTM

Manually aligning the spray head after each use can be cumbersome. Auto-Align simplifies that process by removing the need for manual alignment and positioning. Threaded grooves are subtly located at the base of the spray head and work with corresponding grooves inside the spout to re-orient the spray head for perfect positioning. Auto-Align even allows the option to have the spray toggle buttons face outward for easy identification and operation, or facing to the back for a more concealed, smooth appearance.

HydroBladeTM

This innovative spray pattern is engineered to blast away hard-to-clean messes with ease. The high-pressure water blade uses high velocity and concentrated force to cut away hard to clean messes from plates, cups, sinks and other surfaces.

All three features and more are will first be available on two new exquisitely designed models, the new Norden™ pull-down kitchen faucet and the new Port Haven™ pull-down kitchen faucet.

Norden pull-down kitchen faucet

Though considered a transitional design that plays well with multiple interior styles, Norden also embodies many of the elements that make up the modern sensibilities of today. Angular edging alongside soft swoops and curves become 3-D art that's as ergonomic as it is captivating. In addition to HydroBlade, Auto-Align and MagnePfit, the Multi-function spray heads with wipe-clean nozzles and a lifetime warranty round out this feature-rich offering.

Norden is sold now in kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide. Available in Stainless Steel, Polished Chrome and Matte Black.

Port Haven pull-down kitchen faucet

Whether you're feeding four or forty, do it with flair. Industrial design gives the Port Haven collection just enough edge to offset the oh-so-elegant, statuesque faucets that make a statement in your kitchen without ever uttering a word. These faucets are anything but ordinary. Keeping with the theme of popular trends, Port Haven thrives in modern rustic, modern industrial and eclectic traditional kitchen designs.

Port Haven is available in October 2020 in kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide.

To learn more about Pfister and its portfolio of styles and finishes, please visit http://www.pfisterfaucets.com/

About Pfister

Pfister is the fixture company that's been pushing creative boundaries and exceeding customer expectations since 1910. True "faucet people," the strength of their engineering teams has led to technical breakthroughs like TopPfit™ easy installation technology, React™ touchless faucets, Xtract™ filtration, MagnePfit™ magnetic docking, Push & Seal™ drain innovation, HydroBlade™ spray technology and Spot Defense™ stay-clean surfaces.

Well-known for aesthetic excellence and craftsmanship at a great value, "Design made right" has become their calling card for loyal consumers and pro customers alike. Above all, Pfister remains a company of "people-people," who cheerfully and proudly stand behind their Pforever Warranty®.

Part of the Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), Pfister is headquartered in sunny Southern California, with products sold online and through retailers and distributors throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Discover more at https://www.pfisterfaucets.com.

