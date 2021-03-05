PFL Promotes Nick Runyon to President

LIVINGSTON, Mont., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PFL , the pioneer and leader in tactile marketing automation, today announces the promotion of Nick Runyon to President. Runyon will lead the marketing technology business, including marketing, sales, product, and professional services.

Since taking over as CMO in November 2019, PFL's marketing team has surpassed its marketing goals and leveled-up its customer base, serving sophisticated marketing organizations , such as Salesforce, SAP and Zoom. This, along with enhancements to PFL's Tactile Marketing Automation product , has elevated PFL — evidenced by 40 percent year over year growth — as well as the entire direct mail and Tactile Marketing Automation category.

"A 'boomerang' employee, I knew Nick had the skills we needed to make the strongest marketing organization possible," said Andrew Field , founder and CEO of PFL. "While he started his journey as our CMO late in 2019, he didn't let a global pandemic stop him from meeting every goal set in front of him. Now as president, his wide-spread leadership will be felt at an even greater level as we seek to provide our customers with the best tactile marketing solutions and services."

Runyon has more than 20 years of experience developing revenue-driving marketing strategies. From 2008 through 2014, Runyon was the Chief Operating Officer of Global Media Outreach (GMO) where he focused on mobile advancement and marketing automation as well as defined performance metrics. Then, as Executive Director of CV North America, he provided strategic leadership to its global initiative and led the advancement of CVOutreach.com, growing the agency to serve over 1,200 non-profit clients. Finally, as the founder of digital agency, Media Tractor, Runyon specializes in consulting to drive growth for non-profit organizations.

"The value of tactile marketing automation can't be overstated in today's marketing climate," said Runyon. "While there are other organizations entering the category, PFL differentiates itself through unique products and building category-leading brand experiences for the biggest brands in the world. The PFL experts behind our software and service are unmatched. My priority is accelerating PFL's growth by making it easy for our customers to provide remarkable brand experiences driven by data.

This follows the announcement of PFL's enhancements to its TMA and Command Center products . To learn more about PFL, visit www.pfl.com .

PFL is a marketing technology company providing software solutions that help brands use digital intent signals to inform the content and timing of their tactile marketing to improve the ROI of their entire marketing spend. PFL connects sophisticated marketing professionals to the automation solutions that deliver remarkable brand experiences. The company is co-headquartered in Livingston, Montana and Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, please visit www.pfl.com .

