PFNCA's Annual Walk Off Parkinson's Fundraising Event Goes Virtual

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area (PFNCA) will host its annual awareness and fundraising walk – Walk Off Parkinson's – virtually on Oct. 14 and Oct. 20, 2020. The program, which starts at 6:30 p.m. ET each day, features educational and inspirational content from 18 doctors who are Movement Disorder Specialists. Doctors participating represent Georgetown University, National Institutes of Health, George Washington University, The University of Maryland and other organizations. There is no cost to participate. Donations are accepted and participants are invited to fundraise in support of PFNCA's work.

You can learn more and register at www.walkoffpd.org .

The program will take place using Zoom and topics include understanding your dosages, the benefits of seeing a Movement Disorder Specialist, how to stay connected while staying safe, improving communication skills and when to consider surgery. The program will also include two question and answer sessions with physicians that specialize in Parkinson's.

The Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area improves the quality of life of those impacted by Parkinson's disease, their care partners and families, and fosters a sense of community to ensure that no one battles this disease alone. PFNCA offers exercise, communication and education programs to strengthen the physical and emotional health of people impacted by Parkinson's.

"2020 would have been the 10th year that our community gathered in person for Walk Off Parkinson's," said PFNCA Board Chair Ade Odutola. "While COVID-19 has caused us to move the program online, we are excited about gathering virtually and providing resources to help others slow the progression of Parkinson's."

Walk Off Parkinson's is sponsored by Virginian Rehabilitation & Wellness, Inc., AbbVie, Jack Taylor Alexandria Toyota, Lundbeck, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Van Metre and the Wrobel Family Foundation.

To learn more about the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area, please visit www.parkinsonfoundation.org .

