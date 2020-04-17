PFNX INVESTIGATION: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Investigation of Pfenex Inc.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Pfenex Inc. ("Pfenex" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PFNX). Investors who purchased Pfenex securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pfnx.

The investigation concerns whether Pfenex and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On April 15, 2020, Pfenex issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had "informed Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd., the Company's commercialization partner for PF708, via a General Advice letter that additional comparative use human factors (CUHF) data, specifically from Forteo® (teriparatide injection) experienced users, would be required before PF708 Therapeutic Equivalence (TE) could be determined." Specifically, Pfenex's Chief Executive Officer stated that "[w]hile the previously submitted CUHF study included Forteo-experienced patients and caregivers, the FDA requested that a larger number of experienced subjects be studied[.]" On this news, Pfenex's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 15, 2020, damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Pfenex shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pfnx. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

