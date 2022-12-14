PFT CLEAR® AI helps A+E Networks® accelerate the time to market of legacy content & monetization

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is pleased to announce that it has successfully delivered large volumes of long-form and short-form legacy content for A+E Networks® (AETN) by leveraging its CLEAR® AI and CLEAR® enabled media services.

PFT collaborated with AETN in digitizing its legacy content to be cloud-ready and to meet the growing fulfillment demand for linear and non-linear outlets (FAST, NextGen TV, OTT, AVOD, and SVOD). In addition, PFT worked with AETN to optimize their files to allow for faster content reuse and redistribution to meet future end-point specifications.

PFT leveraged a combination of its CLEAR® AI and its media services team to deliver for AETN. First, the legacy videotapes were digitized at PFT's New York facility. The digitized files were then ingested into CLEAR® for further processing. CLEAR® supply chain management tools enabled PFT and AETN teams to automate media logistics, track tasks and provide visibility into the process. CLEAR® AI then automatically processed the file and rearranged all segments per the AETN specifications to create a master file.

"PFT has processed and transformed large payloads of content to date, leveraging CLEAR® and its AI. A key aspect of this project was to train the CLEAR® AI engine on the editorial guidelines. Both teams worked together to ensure that this is done promptly to achieve the scale needed to deliver within the desired timeline." said Ankur Jain, Senior Vice President of Sales at PFT North America. "We are focused on the accuracy and actionability of our AI/ML tools. Such use cases will continue to increase operational efficiencies, enable quicker monetization and hence bring measurable business benefits to our customers."

Think Automation. Think CLEAR®.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR®, for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the Cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

PFT is the technology subsidiary of Prime Focus, a global leader in M&E industry services. For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com

