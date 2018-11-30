PG Calc Purchases Hemmenway & Reinhardt to Better Serve Gift Administration Customers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PG Calc (https://www.pgcalc.com), the industry leader in solutions for planned giving services, today announced that it has acquired Hemmenway & Reinhardt, a respected provider of planned giving administration services founded in 1987. With the addition of Hemmenway & Reinhardt's portfolio of services and excellent staff to PG Calc's gift administration offering, PG Calc will provide the broadest, most comprehensive, and most effective gift administration services to non-profits nationwide by a planned giving firm.

Both companies have always allowed charities to choose their own money management solutions and then performed the administrative tasks so the investment managers can focus on their expertise in investment management, leaving the administration expertise to us. Both companies have also worked directly with investment professionals and financial institutions looking for experienced out-sourced solutions.

PG Calc will retain the staff and offices of Hemmenway & Reinhardt at their present location in Swarthmore, PA, ensuring that current clients will enjoy uninterrupted service, enhanced by the more expansive resources and expertise of PG Calc.

Gary Pforzheimer, President of PG Calc, commented on the acquisition:

"We are thrilled to be adding Hemmenway & Reinhardt's highly regarded gift administration products and services to the PG Calc portfolio. In making this purchase, PG Calc will continue to provide the highest quality of service to Hemmenway & Reinhardt clients and will be able to offer an expanded and comprehensive suite of gift administration services to charities and nonprofits throughout the country. There really is no other vendor in the market that can offer comparable breadth or quality of service in the planned giving field as PG Calc. Many of Hemmenway & Reinhardt's clients already use our calculations software or marketing services today, allowing us to deepen our relationship with them."

About PG Calc: Since its founding in 1985 as a spinout from Harvard's planned giving program by Gary and Mary Pforzheimer, Winston Jones, and Bill Laskin, PG Calc has helped charities and non-profits of all types and sizes achieve planned giving success. PG Calc has had a number of acquisitions in the last 30 years, including Computone's planned giving customers, BlackBaud's ParaGon illustrations software (since retired), and Frank Minton's Planned Giving Services consulting business. PG Calc offers a full suite of planned giving products and services for organizations seeking to start or expand a planned giving program, benefit from effective planned giving marketing, or find a gift administration solution.

Some of PG Calc's longstanding clients include Harvard, Stanford, The American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, The Nature Conservancy, ALSAC/St. Jude, Mayo Clinic, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Seattle Foundation, Shakespeare Theatre Company. See https://www.pgcalc.com for a full list of products and services.

