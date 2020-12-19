PG Dental Announces Launch of ProSmile

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great excitement that PG Dental and Allied Dental announce the launch of ProSmile, resulting from their completed merger. Established by Dr. Amish Patel and Mr. Bharat Rana, in partnership with TriSpan, ProSmile will maintain an unwavering focus on delivering the best-in-class clinical care to its patients.

With more than 1,200 Dentists, Specialists, Hygienists and Healthcare Professionals operating at 79 locations, ProSmile will be established as the largest network of affiliated multi-specialty dental practices in New Jersey, with an expanding footprint in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Mr. Bharat Rana, ProSmile's CEO, has been reshaping the dental industry for more than a decade, massively improving the financial profiles of dental acquisitions. At its foundation, his value-driven business model enables significant growth opportunities.

Dr. Amish Patel, Chief Dental Officer, a dental practitioner since 2006, has created a name for himself by running his practices with a patient-centric mindset, which is shared by Mr. Rana. Together, they have developed a highly respected team with a leading clinical reputation.

Said Mr. Rana, "We are extremely pleased with this merger. The Allied Dental team and organization is a fantastic cultural fit with PG Dental, and we are excited about the synergies and strengths that this partnership brings to our new organization. This merger will allow us to expand across the region, offering excellent clinical services to patients of all socioeconomic backgrounds. Our mission is to be the leading dental healthcare company in the region, provide the highest quality care and services, and help improve the quality of life for our customers, our team and the communities in which we work and live."

About PG Dental

PG Dental Holdings, LLC is a dental service organization that provides non-clinical business services to dental practices operating in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Their practices offer a range of comprehensive dental services for adults, children, and infants, from basic exams and cleanings to specialty services, including pediatrics, endodontics, periodontics, orthodontics, and oral surgery. Pre-COVID, the organization cared for 1,000+ patients per day.

About Allied Dental

Allied Dental treated over 350,000 patients in the Northeast each year. Founded in 1998 by dentists, with headquarters in Toms River, NJ and more than 42 dental offices throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, the team is comprised of 139 dentists and 108 hygienists across every specialty. As an industry leader, their commitment to delivering the Ultimate Patient Experience will continue with ProSmile, providing the highest quality service to their valued clients.

About TriSpan

Founded in 2015, TriSpan is a private equity firm with offices in London and New York that invests in lower mid-cap companies in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

TriSpan seeks to create value by providing significant operational and M&A resources to help drive growth, synergies, and financial performance in its portfolio companies. Since inception, the firm has invested in more than 35 companies to date. TriSpan is committed to implementing best social, governance and environmental practices to help drive better investment outcomes.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm, focusing on growth-oriented companies in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is notably experienced at partnering with founders, owners, and management teams, and brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies.

SOURCE PG Dental