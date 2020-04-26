P&G innovate cooperation model in e-commerce livestream

BEIJING and HANGZHOU, April 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble (P&G) presents exclusive livestream "VVIP2.0" with top e-commerce livestream KOL Viya. The livestream features interaction with P&G executives, guest appearances by celebrity Zhou Shen, and product demonstration by the P&G scientists that shows how new products could be developed, which successfully drive sales.

In April 2019, with its diversified brand power, rich products and extraordinary product quality, P&G positioned itself ahead of the pack as the leading enterprise to enter a strategic partnership with top Taobao livestream KOL Viya, signing on her as P&G Global Hot Products Promoter. On the livestreaming day, Viya was awarded the "Social Marketing Special Contribution Award" by the China Advertising Association for her role model in the e-commerce livestreaming industry.

Livestream2.0 is not just about driving sales, but represents an upgrade in new product incubation and branding. Last year, P&G brands including Pantene and Whisper chose to launch key new products via livestreaming, with great success. This "VVIP2.0" exclusive livestream also features a number of new products launches, creating much excitement among viewers. As collaboration between brands and livestream KOLs push beyond driving sales into co-creation of content, significant new opportunities will open up outside the livestreaming room.

This partnership between P&G and Viya is not just delighting consumers with compelling content, but breaks new ground for brand-influencer relationship in e-commerce livestreaming. Only by embracing new technologies while using data analysis and expanding social platforms, P&G could develop more innovative marketing and cooperation models.

