PGA Champion Jason Day Launches Getting Out of the Rough Video Series With AstraZeneca to Support Lung Cancer Biomarker Testing Awareness

"I'm honored to be launching the Getting Out of the Rough campaign. The issue of lung cancer and biomarker testing is deeply personal to me. When my mother was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer, we felt hopeless and did not know what kinds of treatment options existed at the time, nor what would work best for her," said Jason Day. "It wasn't until her healthcare team suggested comprehensive biomarker testing that suddenly new treatment options quickly became possible. Before my mom's diagnosis, I had never heard of biomarker testing or targeted therapy."

To help share information about Getting Out of the Rough, Jason is joined by medical oncologist and lung cancer specialist, Dr. Mark Socinski, who specializes in non-small cell and small-cell lung cancer. In their episode, Dr. Socinski speaks with Jason on the importance of having a well-thought-out treatment plan and how to work with your healthcare team to discuss all your options when faced with a lung cancer diagnosis.

"Just like golf is about aiming for a specific target, comprehensive biomarker testing can help you and your doctor get a complete diagnosis and determine the best path forward for treatment of lung cancer," said Dr. Socinski. "Today, we have several drugs that target these biomarkers, but you can't use the drugs appropriately unless you find the target. That's why I encourage all my patients to consider comprehensive biomarker testing."

To learn more about Getting Out of the Rough and watch episode 1, please visit www.diagnosisstories.com .

About Getting Out of the Rough

Getting Out of the Rough encourages lung cancer patients and caregivers to obtain a complete diagnosis through comprehensive biomarker testing. For more information on Getting Out of the Rough, visit www.diagnosisstories.com .

About AstraZeneca

