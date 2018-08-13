PGA of America Tees Off 2018 Ryder Cup Trophy Tour in NYC

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA of America today tees off the 2018 Ryder Cup Trophy Tour in New York City with Captain Jim Furyk presenting the Trophy at the Yankees-Mets game at Yankee Stadium. Captain Furyk and the Trophy will then visit other iconic locations, including the Empire State Building and various media.

Building support and excitement for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team and the Ryder Cup, the Tour concludes on Sept. 16. The 42nd Ryder Cup will be conducted at Le Golf National near Paris, Sept. 28-30.

The Trophy will travel 9,000 miles and makes stops in 11 cities. In addition to Furyk, 66th U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and past Ryder Cup Captain Hal Sutton will join the Tour at special locations. The Ryder Cup Trophy will also make appearances at high-profile events and golf venues:

Aug. 13 : N.Y. Yankees vs. N.Y. Mets (Yankee Stadium)

Aug. 14 : N.Y.C. tour, including Empire State Building

Aug. 22 : Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers ( Miller Park )

Aug. 22 : Whistling Straits at Destination Kohler – 2020 Ryder Cup Host

Aug. 24 : Chicago tour, including Chicago Riverwalk and Cloud Gate

Aug. 25 : K.C. Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears (Soldier Field)

Aug. 27 : Bethpage Black – Host of the 2024 Ryder Cup ( Bethpage, N.Y. )

Aug. 30 : Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans (NRG Stadium)

Aug. 31 : Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers (Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas )

Sept. 1 : L.A. Angels vs. Houston Astros (Minute Maid Park)

Sept. 2 : LSU Tigers vs. Miami Hurricanes (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas )

Sept. 6 : San Francisco tour, including Lombard Street, the Golden Gate Bridge and Fisherman's Wharf

Sept. 8 : USC Trojans vs. Stanford Cardinal (Stanford Stadium)

Sept. 14 : Pittsburgh Steelers "Kip Moore Concert"

Sept. 15 : Pittsburgh tour, including the Cathedral of Learning, UPMC Steel Tower and Roberto Clemente Bridge

Sept. 16 : K.C. Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers ( Heinz Field )

For a current list of venues and stops, visit: RyderCup.com/TrophyTour.

Eight players have qualified for the American team: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson. Furyk will make four Captain's picks: Three on Sept. 4 and one on Sept. 10.

SOURCE PGA of America