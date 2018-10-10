PGA REACH Celebrates Military Veterans with 2nd Annual PGA National Day of HOPE on Nov. 11th

To support PGA National Day of HOPE, a lineup of special events will take place in conjunction with active HOPE chapters across the United States. Currently, there are more than 90 HOPE Chapters helping more than 2,000 Veterans annually. To make a donation, please visit PGAREACH.org.

Featured events and programs in conjunction with PGA National Day of HOPE include:

Veterans participating in the Northern California PGA Section HOPE program will be recognized on-field at Levi's Stadium prior to the NFL's Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.

49ers and New York Giants. The Carolinas PGA Section will host the inaugural PGA REACH - Carolinas HOPE Cup at Pinehurst Resort. Eleven teams consisting of Veterans who have graduated the 8-week HOPE program and a PGA Professional will team up for a 9-hole Scramble. The teams represent HOPE Chapters throughout both North and South Carolina .

- Carolinas HOPE Cup at Pinehurst Resort. Eleven teams consisting of Veterans who have graduated the 8-week HOPE program and a PGA Professional will team up for a 9-hole Scramble. The teams represent HOPE Chapters throughout both North and . The South Florida PGA Section will host an Open House for Veterans and their families on Friday, November 9 , at the Ft. Pierce PGA HOPE Chapter (Fairwinds Golf Course) and Monday, November 12 , at the Fort Myers PGA HOPE Chapter (Alico Family Golf). PGA Associate Blaine Lytle, who leads the program at Alico Family Golf, is a military Veteran.

, at the Ft. Pierce PGA HOPE Chapter (Fairwinds Golf Course) and , at the Fort Myers PGA HOPE Chapter (Alico Family Golf). PGA Associate Blaine Lytle, who leads the program at Alico Family Golf, is a military Veteran. Congressional Country Club and 100 of its members hosted 30 PGA HOPE Veterans for their graduation from the program, where they played a 9-hole scramble. After the graduation ceremony, the Veterans were invited to attend a ceremony where Congressional Country Club was presented the Congressional Gold Medal in honor of their OSS (CIA) service during WWII.

After six weeks of instruction on the golf course, the Metropolitan PGA Section recently hosted a graduation event for 80 Veterans who participated in the Rehabilitative Golf Program. Met Section PGA Professionals, which include military Veterans, led the HOPE program.

HOPE programs will be scheduled in active HOPE markets across the country during the week leading up to Veterans Day. The list of HOPE markets is available at pgareach.org/services/military/.

Additionally, an inspirational "Hero" video featuring Jack Nicklaus, which debuted last year in conjunction with the inaugural PGA National Day of HOPE, will be relaunched and shared through PGA and partner digital and social channels. The video demonstrates the true power of PGA HOPE, highlighting the positive impact of golf programming on military Veterans with disabilities.

"Golf can be an effective part of the therapeutic rehabilitation process, and PGA HOPE is making a difference in the lives of thousands of veterans," said Ryan Cannon, Senior Director, PGA REACH. "PGA HOPE programming takes place year-round, but on Veterans Day, we invite the entire golf community to join us in honoring our country's heroes, and raising awareness for PGA HOPE, so that it can continue to expand and serve even more veterans."

PGA HOPE introduces golf to veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. The program features a six-to-eight week instructional golf clinic, followed by a graduation ceremony and on-course golfing opportunities. Fully funded by PGA REACH, PGA HOPE is offered at NO COST to military veterans. Led by PGA Professionals, PGA HOPE has helped thousands of veterans assimilate back into their communities through the social interaction the game of golf provides.

For more information on PGA HOPE or to make a donation, please visit PGAREACH.org.

About PGA REACH

PGA REACH is the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of PGA REACH is to positively impact the lives of youth, military, and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf. For more information on PGA REACH, visit PGAREACH.org, follow @PGAREACH on Twitter and find us on Facebook.

