New partnership redefines fan experience through digital collectibles, content and activations featuring the world's best golfers

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA TOUR and Autograph, the web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, today announce a long-term deal to create a comprehensive "digital collectibles" NFT platform, revolutionizing golf fandom by allowing fans to celebrate their love of the game by owning a token of its storied history.

PGA TOUR and Autograph to Create NFT Platform Allowing Fans to Own Moments of Golf History

The PGA TOUR will work with Autograph to create a digital collectibles platform that pulls from TOUR competition video, data, imagery and other competition-related components. Golf fans will have the opportunity to own and collect NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) featuring the best PGA TOUR golfers in the world as well as some of their favorite moments from the archives and the current FedExCup Season. Additionally, collectors will have a chance to earn rewards with a wide range of utility, including access to exclusive digital, in-person and onsite experiences, along with other program benefits.

"The PGA TOUR is excited to work with Autograph to offer digital collectibles that highlight the most talented golfers in the world and their role in the sport's history," said Len Brown, PGA TOUR Chief Legal Officer, and EVP, Licensing. "The TOUR is continuously looking for innovative ways to engage fans to bring them closer to the game and their favorite players, so we're thrilled to start building the future of golf fandom with the Autograph team."

"We are thrilled to expand our roster of iconic partners with the addition of the PGA TOUR as our first professional league," said Richard Rosenblatt, co-founder and co-chairman of the board at Autograph. "Over the last year, we have defined the future of fandom by leveraging NFT technology to bring fans closer to the icons they love across sports, music and entertainment and each other. We look forward to unlocking new potential and offering our community exclusive access to the PGA TOUR team through this partnership."

"I'm very excited to be a part of this next chapter with Autograph and the PGA TOUR," said Tiger Woods, who sits on Autograph's Board of Advisors. "Enhancing the golf world with NFTs will create a connection between us as players and the fans."

The TOUR's exclusive NFT Digital Collectibles platform with Autograph will launch in early 2023. To learn more and sign up for news and updates, visit autograph.io/pgatour.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment, and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences to better connect fans to the things they love. Notable Board of Director members include Sam Bankman-Fried, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, Peter Mattoon, and Michael Meldman. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is building the future of fandom through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products, and exclusive partnerships. Members of the star-studded Advisory Board have dropped their first collections that sold out in record time with drops from Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk and more.

