PG&E Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on Thursday July 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its second quarter results. The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast. The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website.

What: Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call



When: Thursday July 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Where: http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the live conference call and webcast will be archived through August 5, 2021 at

http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Alternatively, a toll-free replay of the conference call may be accessed shortly after the live call through August 5, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367. International callers may dial (416) 621-4642. For both domestic and international callers, the confirmation code 8244484 will be required to access the replay.

Please contact Investor Relations at [email protected] if you have any questions.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

