PG&E partners with Portable Electric to provide cleantech solutions to communities affected by the 2020 wildfire season

Portable Electric to provide VOLTstack e-Generators to food banks, school cafeterias and customers with higher energy needs by the end of the year.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Portable Electric Ltd. (Portable Electric), a technology company and global leader in portable renewable energy systems – electric generators – has joined forces with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States, to make Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events smarter and enhance the safety and preparedness of local communities in connection with the 2020 wildfire season.

"The safety of customers is our most important responsibility. We understand power shutoffs impact all customers especially those with medical needs. We are working with local organizations to provide portable batteries to customers who rely on medical equipment to live. We hope these batteries will help reduce fear and keep our customers safe before, during, and after a shutoff," said Laurie Giammona, PG&E Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

Portable Electric's VOLTstack e-Generators traditionally powered film productions and high-end film equipment globally, but in the COVID-19 aftermath, the Vancouver-based clean energy company deployed its units to focus on the needs of medical facilities coping with the crisis.

This isn't the first time Portable Electric has stepped up to help those in need. In 2018 Portable Electric sent a truckload of VOLTstack units and solar panels, as well as trained technicians to help in relief efforts after Hurricane Florence.

"Strategic partnerships like this help us affect real change. We've already seen the devastating effects of carbon monoxide poisoning from gas and diesel-powered generators in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. In addition, we know that these wildfires are a result of climate change. The need to adapt is dire, and we all have a responsibility to instill that change," Mark Rabin, CEO & Founder of Portable Electric. "We know our VOLTstack e-Generators can help communities affected by disasters and subsequent power shutoffs, and we hope it encourages people to make the switch to renewable energy."

PG&E and Portable Electric's alliance has already paid dividends. Earlier this year, a VOLTstack 20k e-Generator was deployed to the Food Bank of Nevada County in Grass Valley during a PSPS event. The VOLTstack 20k powered the food bank's refrigeration, lighting and communication devices. The food bank was able to process and deliver 1,153 boxes of food during the week, which would have been lost without the clean energy unit. As part of the partnership, several VOLTstack e-Generators will be delivered to food banks, school cafeterias and customers with higher energy needs by the end of the year.

About Portable Electric

Portable Electric (PE) is a Vancouver-based tech disruptor that builds, rents and sells the VOLTstack® e-Generator, revolutionizing the way critical power is delivered. They provide film productions, event organizers, construction sites, disaster zones and more, an alternative to traditional noxious gas and diesel generators.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric utilities in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/.

