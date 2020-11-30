PGi and HCL Technologies Join Forces for Carrier-Grade Video and Meeting Capabilities

ATLANTA and NOIDA, India, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PGi, a virtual events and meetings company, today announced an agreement with HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL), a leading global technology company, to invest in feature roadmap and accelerate PGi's go-to-market strategy behind GlobalMeet® Collaboration, a video conference and virtual meeting solution. HCL's investment in R&D will enable PGi to focus on offering global service providers private-labeled collaboration options that leverage network assets, create new carrier revenue streams, and improve customer retention.

Built to enable seamless video conferencing and collaboration with the most advanced features in the industry, GlobalMeet Collaboration is one of the few carrier-grade video meeting options that improve how people, teams, and enterprises collaborate worldwide. To position GlobalMeet Collaboration with carriers and service providers, PGi is working with HCL to provide additional research and development (R&D), including technologies such as AI, and support functions to its virtual meeting platform.

"Collaboration and virtual meeting technology have quickly transformed from optional to mandatory," said Rick Mace, PGi CEO. "In the post COVID environment, carriers understand that all of their customers are buying collaboration tools – with or without them. With PGi and HCL, carriers can private-label our video conference and virtual meetings as part of their larger portfolio to provide additional value-added collaboration solutions to their customers."

"By adding the power of HCL's research and development capabilities and customer support functions to PGi's GlobalMeet Collaboration, we have built in the features and global reach to meet the needs of the modern carrier," said Sukamal Banerjee, Corporate Vice President, ERX and IoT WoRKS™, HCL Technologies. "Video and virtual meetings will continue to be a business driver for global service providers, and this offering will be a competitive differentiator."

HCL's scale and global reach combined with PGi's nearly 30-year history in the collaboration business make this an ideal alliance to serve the carrier market. HCL has a rich history of innovation, spanning countless industries and 50 countries. PGi brings nearly 30 years of continual innovation in the collaboration market to address the challenges workers and companies face as connecting and collaborating continues to evolve.

About Premiere Global Services, Inc. | PGi

PGi provides businesses with secure, professional technology that inspires and connects audiences worldwide. Through its cloud-based and feature-rich video conferencing and webcast technology, PGi empowers virtual events that enable the future of work. To learn more visit pgi.com, or follow PGi on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade today. HCL's Mode 1-2-3 strategy through its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of ideapreneurship™ enables businesses transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units - IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in areas of Applications, Infrastructure, Digital Process Operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering while under P&P, HCL provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized under Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. As of 12 months ended June 30, 2020, HCL has a consolidated revenue of US $9.93 billion and its 150,287 ideapreneurs operate out of 49 countries. For more information, visit https://www.hcltech.com/.

