PGi and Socialive to Provide Customers Unprecedented Content Capabilities for their Events

Working together, PGi and Socialive will deliver a new way for enterprises and organizations to engage with their audiences and deliver results. The combined capabilities give users the power to create and distribute studio-quality content before, during and after an event and measure and analyze the content consumption for a deeper engagement.

"Virtual events are here to stay, and organizers need a scalable solution to effectively produce compelling video content that brings their events to life for remote attendees," said Rick Mace, PGi CEO. "As we continue to adjust to new business norms, enterprises and organizations are seeking ways to evolve physical events into compelling hybrid experiences. Joining forces will help our customers take their event content experiences to the next level delivering higher levels of audience engagement and ultimately more significant impact."

PGi's GlobalMeet® Webcast offering provides organizations with an easy-to-use, secure and scalable environment to produce high-profile, engaging webcasts, while Socialive gives users the ability to create high-caliber, engaging content for live stream or on-demand at scale.

The new solution enables users to produce content with customized, fully branded experiences, multi-presenter layouts, and on-screen graphics that can unlock powerful calls to action and key event takeaways with a professional look and feel. It also eliminates the need to manage content using multiple complicated platforms, allowing customers to create, manage and deliver high-quality content within Socialive, with full access to PGi's GlobalMeet® Webcast offering to host audiences and measure impact.

"Enterprises today face a growing need to increase their video production output for both internal and external events. Until now, they have been forced to use multiple, complicated platforms to manage content for events, which limits their ability to use video as a cost-effective engagement channel for their employee, customer, and partner communities," said David Moricca, founder and CEO of Socialive. "Now, users can spend less time worried about the back-end and more time focused on creating the most compelling event possible and engaging with their attendees. Together with PGi, we are empowering our mutual customers with the most complete enterprise-grade video production and management solution on the market today."

The combined solution will help businesses maximize the content experience before, during and after their event. Along with up leveling the production of the event itself with high-definition video mixed with images, slides and dynamic layouts, the combined solution can now be leveraged to utilize video for pre-event promotion as well as easily creating consumable video and audio for post-event use such as podcasts, email, social and demand generation.

About Premiere Global Services, Inc. | PGi

PGi provides businesses with secure, professional technology that inspires and connects audiences worldwide. Through its cloud-based and feature-rich virtual events, video conferencing and webcast technology, PGi empowers virtual events that enable the future of work. To learn more visit pgi.com, or follow PGi on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Socialive

Socialive, the all-in-one enterprise video platform, is the fastest, easiest way to produce, broadcast and distribute unlimited live and on-demand videos at studio-quality. The platform's Studio In The Cloud preserves the authenticity of live video while streamlining the end-to-end process from creation to delivery, consolidating the number of tools traditionally required for video production. Socialive's unrestricted usage model sets no limits on recording, broadcast and storage – while providing powerful syndication to share content with employee, customer and partner communities. This significantly reduces costs and allows businesses to dramatically increase the volume and variety of video they can create. Socialive's industry-first remote recording capability captures high-quality video anytime, anywhere from any device with full control and compliance. Leading enterprises and high-growth companies including Charles Schwab, Deloitte, Nike, NYT, Oracle, TikTok, Walmart and Zendesk use Socialive to drive business value through better, more frequent video production.

