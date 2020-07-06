PGi Appoints Rick Mace as Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PGi, a business communications provider, announced today that its board of directors has named Rick Mace, a proven leader with more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry, as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Mr. Mace succeeds Don Joos, who will be assuming the CEO role at TPx Communications. PGi and TPx Communications are portfolio companies of Siris Capital Group, LLC ("Siris").

Mr. Mace is an accomplished executive with more than 30 years of technology and telecommunications sector experience, he has held many senior roles, including leading several companies as CEO. The depth and breadth of Mr. Mace's technology sector expertise, executive leadership capabilities, and experience driving successful strategic and operational transformations make him well suited to support PGi in this next phase of its transformation. He has been an Executive Partner at Siris since 2011 and has served on the board of directors of several Siris portfolio companies, including Tekelec, Transaction Network Services (TNS) and Digital River.

"Over the past few years, Don has played an important role in advancing PGi's mission to empower people and businesses to connect and collaborate and has helped position the company for future success. As PGi enters its next phase of its transformation, we look forward to benefiting from Rick's valuable leadership, deep technology expertise, and a strong track record of driving results, to take PGi forward," said Hubert de Pesquidoux, Executive Chairman, PGi Board of Directors and Executive Partner at Siris. "We thank Don for his valuable contributions and appreciate his continued support as he and Rick work closely together to ensure a seamless transition."

Mr. Mace stated, "I am honored to be appointed to this role during an exciting and transformative time at PGi. First and foremost, my focus will be on supporting PGi's customers and users and driving improvements in customer experience and quality. I look forward to working closely with PGi's leadership team and, in particular, I look forward to exploring additional opportunities to bring PGi's event and collaboration solutions to market to help businesses everywhere connect and communicate."

Mr. Joos commented, "It has been a privilege to serve PGi for the past two years and I remain very excited about the future of the company. PGi is well-positioned to enable its customers' remote collaboration needs, particularly as many customers look to drive and support new work-from-home models at scale. I know that Rick will continue to drive growth as PGi enters the next phase of its transformation."

About Premiere Global Services, Inc. │ PGi

PGi is the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration software and services. For more than 25 years, our broad portfolio of products has served the end-to-end collaboration needs of enterprises. Accessible anywhere, anytime and on any device, PGi's award-winning collaboration solutions drive productivity and teamwork for approximately 45,000 customers around the world. To learn more, visit us at pgi.com.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in technology and telecommunications companies with mission critical products and services. Its investment approach is based on a combination of proprietary research and extensive collaboration with senior operating executives, who actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and Silicon Valley and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com

Media Contacts

PGi:

Sara Pilling

1-770-325-6569

[email protected]

Siris:

Dana Gorman

Managing Director, Abernathy MacGregor

1-212-371-5999

[email protected]

Blair Hennessy

Senior Vice President, Abernathy MacGregor

1-212-371-5999

[email protected]

SOURCE PGi

Related Links

www.pgi.com

