PGT Trucking Expands Service Offerings with New Project Cargo Management Division

This new division bundles the expertise and services that PGT, Southern Pines Trucking, and affiliated companies already possess, and targets customers who need assistance moving high-volume, heavy, valuable or multifaceted freight with multiple shipments, legal flatbeds and a variety of specialized equipment. These movements are often to large, complex jobsites located throughout the country, including New York City.

"The Project Cargo Management Division was created because we listened to our customers," said Chad Marsilio, PGT Vice President, Commercial. "During the construction of a commercial building, sports stadium, oil and gas pipeline or industrial plant, delivering material on time in sequential order is essential."

This new program allows PGT to provide customers a key Account Manager for problem solving and prioritizing, on-site Management to ensure safety and orderliness from start to finish, Logistics Management to ensure proper execution, late model, high capacity flatbed and specialized equipment, and access to trailer pools and drop yards.

"Solutions such as staging yards near the construction site, dropped trailers, on-site safety and operations personnel, are a few of the solutions that have allowed PGT to excel in this time sensitive environment," added Marsilio. "Our customers have indicated that when delivering 30 or more loads per day to a construction site they would prefer to coordinate through one transportation provider."

"Project cargo requires a great deal of energy and attention to detail - from the initial quoting phase through delivery and billing," said Bill Hershey, PGT Project Cargo Management Director. "Our experience with past projects has helped us to develop a skill set that is unique to non-traditional PGT customers."

Under the direction of Bill Hershey and the Project Cargo Management program, PGT employees and professional drivers have successfully delivered over 10,000 legal and specialized loads to Monaca, PA, as part of a large chemical plant construction project. Additionally, the team has executed more than 500 loads from the Port of Philadelphia to Ohio, and more than 600 loads from Schererville, IN, to Ohio and Pennsylvania.

"We find ways to provide solutions to our customers regardless of location," added Hershey. "Last year, we delivered over 300 loads of structural steel to a university in Boston, we helped to build a new hospital in Buffalo, NY, with over 200 loads delivered, and we have a fleet of drivers who make deliveries every single day into multiple constructions sites in downtown New York City."

For more information on PGT's service offerings through the Project Cargo Management Division, visit www.pgttrucking.com/project-cargo-management.

