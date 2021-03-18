PGT Trucking Inc. Announces Opening of New Locations in Phoenix, AZ and Fort Smith, AR

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking, Inc., www.pgttrucking.com, a leader in the transportation industry, is proud to announce the official opening of two new locations in Phoenix, AZ and Fort Smith, AR to support increased market demands in those regions.

PGT Trucking, which is celebrating its 40th year in business in 2021, has more than 30 company and agent locations nationwide. The addition of the Phoenix terminal and the relocation of Poteau, OK staff to Fort Smith, have provided PGT the opportunity to expand transportation solutions to meet the growing needs of current customers and new business.

The Phoenix terminal, located on the north side of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, at 2625 East Air Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85034, extends PGT's footprint westward, allowing the company to ship locally and regionally for its customers in this area of the country.

"PGT Trucking provides the highest quality flatbed transportation services to our customers throughout North America," said Chad Marsilio, Chief Operating Officer, PGT Trucking. "We are excited to offer additional shipping solutions into the Southwest by way of our new Phoenix location. Our terminal is made up of experienced drivers and staff who are ready to provide capacity to our diverse customer base."

The relocation of the Poteau terminal to 3315 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith, AR 72908, provides exciting opportunities for PGT. "The terminal is conveniently located right off of Interstate 540 and US Highway 71, making it more accessible to our drivers; it is closer to PGT's customer network, which gives us more freight options; the on-site shop provides drivers with direct maintenance support; and the terminal is run by the same great staff we had in Poteau," said Marsilio.

Both locations are actively hiring CDL Class A flatbed drivers to support their rapid growth. Interested candidates should visit www.pgttrucking.com for more information and to apply.

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT operates in excess of 1,000 power units and over 1,500 trailers and is headquartered in Aliquippa, PA. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." For more information visit www.pgttrucking.com.

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking

Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PGT Trucking, Inc.

