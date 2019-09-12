PGT Trucking, Inc., Announces Organizational Changes to Align with Company Growth Plan

"The long-term existence, development and growth of our company depends on our ability to maintain solid leadership," said Gregg Troian, President. "We are fortunate to have a diverse selection of executive talent, and these appointments will ensure PGT's future success."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT operates in excess of 1,000 power units and over 1,500 trailers and is headquartered in Aliquippa, PA. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." For more information visit www.pgttrucking.com.

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking

Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: kirvine@pgttrucking.com

SOURCE PGT Trucking Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pgttrucking.com

