PGT Trucking, Inc. Pays Over $1 Million in Service Bonuses in 2018

"We recognize the importance of expressing our appreciation to our tenured drivers," said Gregg Troian, President, PGT Trucking. "It truly does pay to stay, to work hard, and most importantly, to drive safe. We put these programs in place to make sure our drivers feel valued for their work, and we are certainly seeing the benefits of this investment, as our turnover rate has been reduced by 14% in the last year. We are a pay to stay company."

Isaac Cannon, an Independent Contractor from South Carolina, has 15 years of service with PGT Trucking and over 43 years in the industry, "I was drawn to PGT because of how the company operates and how they treat their drivers. I began as a Company Driver, went through the Lease Purchase program and am now an Independent Contractor. They stood behind me every step of the way. They care! And that is why I've been here for 15 years."

Lease Purchase Operators, Independent Contractors and Company Drivers are eligible for the annual service bonus. Drivers are rewarded for tenure with a base bonus, and have the opportunity to multiply the amount by meeting both safety and active work status criteria. On average, the PGT fleet received $1,700, with more than half of all drivers qualifying for the safety multiplier - no CSA points, no cargo claims and no preventable accidents. Some of the top individual retention bonus amounts included $8,500 for 34 years of service, $7,250 for 29 years of service, and $7,000 for 28 years of service.

PGT Company Driver Frank Nathanson from New Jersey celebrated his ninth anniversary with the company, "PGT has great incentive programs – you make money! I have been in this industry for 17 years, and PGT sets itself apart through its focus on safety and community feel. I have found a company that works for me."

PGT celebrates these successes by welcoming their most tenured drivers to the corporate office in Aliquippa, PA, to receive bonus checks in-person from senior management and CEO Pat Gallagher.

"Our drivers are the foundation of our business, and because of their loyalty to PGT, we have been able to grow and develop programs that foster the family atmosphere we are known for," said Troian. "Drivers want to stay with a company where they feel appreciated, and it is very important for us to continue to invest in our drivers who work so hard in the communities we service."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT operates in excess of 1,000 power units and over 1,500 trailers and is headquartered in Aliquippa, PA. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." For more information visit www.pgttrucking.com.

