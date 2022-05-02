Phacoemulsification Devices Market Share to Grow by USD 559.66 million | 38% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

The phacoemulsification devices market covers the following areas:

Phacoemulsification Devices Market Sizing

Phacoemulsification Devices Market Forecast

Phacoemulsification Devices Market Analysis

Key Phacoemulsification Devices Market Report Highlights:

YoY growth (%): 4.15% Performing market contribution: North America at 38% Key consumer countries: US, Canada

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In most countries in North America, the per capita public expenditure on healthcare is increasing every year. For instance, according to The World Bank Group, the health expenditure per capita of the United States (US) leads to the growing adoption of phacoemulsification devices among people with visual impairment due to cataracts. The improved healthcare infrastructure will drive the phacoemulsification devices market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, GlaukosÂ Corp., Haag-Streit AG, HOYA Corp., HumanOptics Holding AG, Lenstec Inc., LIGHTMEDÂ Corp., LUMed GmbH, Medical Technical Products, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Rayner Intraocular LensesÂ Ltd., SIFI SPA, Escalon Medical Corp, STAAR Surgical Co., TOPCON Corp., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Halma Plc, and Johnson and Johnson Inc., among others, are few of the key vendors in the phacoemulsification devices market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alcon Inc. - The company offers phacoemulsification devices that provide eye care products which include eye vitamin soft gels, systole caps eye vitamin chewable, systole caps eye vitamin tablets, under the brand name of Alcon Inc.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the phacoemulsification devices market.

Increasing prevalence of cataracts:

The number of cataract surgeries performed across the world is estimated to increase from more than 20 million surgeries in 2017 to over 35 million surgeries by 2025. It is considered a significant cause of low vision in developed and developing countries. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) data, more than half of all Americans either suffer from cataracts or have undergone cataract surgery by 80 years of age. Moreover, the geriatric population is growing at a high rate globally. The global geriatric population aged 65 years and above is estimated to increase from approximately 650 million in 2017 to 810 million by 2025. Geriatric patients that have cataracts are increasingly undergoing cataract surgeries. Therefore, the rising demand for cataract procedures will drive the growth of the global phacoemulsification devices market during the forecast period.

Phacoemulsification Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 559.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, GlaukosÂ Corp., Haag-Streit AG, HOYA Corp., HumanOptics Holding AG, Lenstec Inc., LIGHTMEDÂ Corp., LUMed GmbH, Medical Technical Products, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Rayner Intraocular LensesÂ Ltd., SIFI SPA, Escalon Medical Corp, STAAR Surgical Co., TOPCON Corp., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Halma Plc, and Johnson and Johnson Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Phacoemulsification consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Phacoemulsification consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Phacoemulsification consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Phacoemulsification consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Phacoemulsification consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Phacoemulsification systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Phacoemulsification systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Phacoemulsification systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Phacoemulsification systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Phacoemulsification systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alcon Inc.

Exhibit 85: Alcon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Alcon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Alcon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Alcon Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Exhibit 89: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 94: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 95: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

10.6 Halma Plc

Exhibit 98: Halma Plc - Overview



Exhibit 99: Halma Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Halma Plc - Key news



Exhibit 101: Halma Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Halma Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 103: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 LIGHTMED Corp.

Exhibit 108: LIGHTMED Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: LIGHTMED Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 LUMed GmbH

Exhibit 110: LUMed GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 111: LUMed GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: LUMed GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Medical Technical Products

Exhibit 113: Medical Technical Products - Overview



Exhibit 114: Medical Technical Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Medical Technical Products - Key offerings

10.11 NIDEK Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 119: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Exhibit 121: Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

