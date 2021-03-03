Phaidon and S.Pellegrino® partner to launch new book, Today's Special

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phaidon, the premier global publisher of the creative arts, and S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water have partnered to celebrate Today's Special: 20 Leading Chefs Choose 100 Emerging Chefs. The book names the next generation of star chefs, selected by 20 culinary masters from around the world.

Today's Special is a hopeful read about the most exciting up-and-coming chefs who will sustain and recreate the restaurant industry. The full list of nominated chefs is now released on FineDiningLovers.com. The launch campaign will celebrate the book's themes of mentorship, as well as the incredible innovation and resilience the industry has demonstrated in the past year.

S.Pellegrino and Phaidon will host two virtual events featuring leading culinary voices. Hugh Acheson, world-renowned chef, food writer, and restaurateur, will be in-conversation with two chefs he nominated in Today's Special, Mei Lin (Nightshade, Los Angeles), and Flynn McGarry (Gem, New York). The event will be moderated by Fine Dining Lovers Editor-in-Chief, Ryan King. The second event will pair Manoella "Manu" Buffara (Manu, Curitiba, Brazil) and Diana Dávila (Mi Tocaya Antojería, Chicago) with a special soon to-be-announced guest. Both events will be free and open to the public, details at Phaidon.com.



S.Pellegrino and Phaidon are also proud to present 'Today's Special At Home,' a timely program that reflects the ways restaurants have reimagined, evolved, and inspired over the last year. Four restaurants across the country will offer limited edition 'Today's Special At Home' boxes featuring dishes from and inspired by the book. Customers will enjoy an elevated dine-at-home experience accompanied by a copy of Today's Special and a S.Pellegrino Limited Edition Diamond Bottle. Participating chefs include:



At Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis, Chef Gavin Kaysen will celebrate his mentor and nominator, Daniel Boulud with a menu that marries the beauty of French cuisine with the bounty of Midwest products.

At Staplehouse in Atlanta, Chef Ryan Smith will offer a selection from his award-winning multicourse tasting menu, as featured in Today's Special.

At Archipelago in Seattle, Chef Aaron Verzosa's 'Today's Special At Home Balikbayan Box' will allow customers to unpack food, stories, and the Pacific Northwest Filipino American Experience.



At Grand Café in Minneapolis, Chef Jamie Malone will capture her restaurant's blend of Belle Epoque romance with her own brand of upper Midwestern pluck.

For more information on the 'Today's Special At Home' boxes, visit FineDiningLovers.com

