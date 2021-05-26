Phaidon's By Design showcases 100 of the world's best interior designers and decorators

Phaidon will publish By Design: The World's Best Contemporary Interior Designers ($75.00 US/$100 CAN/£49.95) available worldwide on May 26 to showcase the nominees and their work. According to William Norwich, executive editor, Phaidon Press, "These designers are at the forefront of innovation and creativity and are creating the rooms that will define style for years to come."

The top 100 designers are from 30 countries with 43 designers based in the United States, ranging from both established practitioners and rising stars on the scene. In order to be nominated, designers must be currently active and have created work since 2015.

The full list of designers and more information on By Design can be found on Phaidon.com.

A list of the top US-based designers is below.

Apartment 48 - Rayman Boozer

ASH NYC - Ari Heckman, Jonathan Minkoff, Will Cooper, Andrew Bowen

Kelly Behun

Deborah Berke Partners

Nate Berkus Associates - Nate Berkus, Lauren Buxbaum Gordon

Martin Brudnizki Design Studio

Martyn Lawrence Bullard

Rafael de Cárdenas

Darryl Carter

Champalimaud Design - Alexandra Champalimaud

Commune Design - Roman Alonso, Steven Johanknecht

Ken Fulk

Fawn Galli

Halden Interiors - Kesha Franklin

Shawn Henderson

Laura Hodges Studio

Young Huh Interior Design

LH.Designs - Linda Hayslett

Mlinaric, Henry and Zervudachi - Tino Zervudachi

David Netto Design - David Netto

Reath Design - Frances Merrill

Redd Kaihoi - Miles Redd, David Kaihoi

Right Meets Left Interior Design - Courtney McLeod

Rockwell Group - David Rockwell

Roman and Williams - Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch

Romanek Design Studio - Brigette Romanek

Daniel Romualdez

RP Miller - Rodman Primack

Achille Salvagni

Tom Scheerer

SheltonMindel - Lee F. Mindel

Robert Stilin

Studio Shamshiri - Pamela and Ramin Shamshiri

Studio Sofield - William Sofield

Virginia Tupker Interiors

Kelly Wearstler

Bunny Williams - Bunny Williams, Elizabeth Lawrence

Woodson & Rummerfield's House of Design

Yabu Pushelberg - George Yabu, Glenn Pushelberg

Pierre Yovanovitch

SOURCE Phaidon