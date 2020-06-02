Phalen Launches Tuition-Free Online K-12 School for Indiana Students

"The mission of the PLA Virtual Learning Academy is to ensure all students (who we call "scholars") meet high academic and social standards, and thrive as leaders at home, in their communities and in the world," said CEO and founder Earl Martin Phalen. "Our ultimate vision is that our scholars master key academic skills, demonstrate strong character, and excel above and beyond their peers in the district, and eventually the state."

In the past, parents and scholars might have selected a virtual school for flexibility, one-on-one attention, opportunities to either remediate or accelerate, as well as student health and safety. PLA Virtual will offer all of these opportunities as well as an opportunity for families to engage in important social aspects of learning like participating in local school clubs, activities and athletics.

In the wake of the current COVID-19 crisis, the demand for online school options have increased. PLA Virtual will help fulfill this need for scholars all across the state of Indiana. PLA Virtual will provide high-quality e-learning through dynamic virtual classrooms where educators will provide real-time, personalized instruction to scholars. Dynamic learning programs will be incorporated into instructional time to enable scholars to master academic concepts at their own pace. Teachers will also facilitate small-group rotations across virtual classrooms, creating a uniquely rigorous and personalized learning experience for every scholar.

Scholars will also engage in a variety of enrichment courses to support scholar creativity, exploration, and college and career readiness. Art, music, STEM, physical fitness, inspirational guest speakers, and field trips to college campuses, professional workplaces, museums, and cultural landmarks are among the exciting program activities available.

Indiana parents can enroll their K-12 scholars for PLA Virtual by visiting PLAVirtual.org June 8, 2019 through August 1, 2020.

