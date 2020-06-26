Phalen Leadership Academies Starts Summer Programs at Jones-Clark and Smith Middle School

BEAUMONT, Texas, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As images and conversations around racial injustice and COVID-19 dominate the news, families across the Beaumont area continue to seek ways to keep their children active and safe during the summer break. Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) has partnered with Summer Advantage USA to bring hope, enrichment, and inspiration through a free virtual summer learning experience for PLA scholars at Jones-Clark Elementary and Smith Middle School in Beaumont, TX.

"Our scholars need us now more than ever," said PLA CEO and Founder Earl Martin Phalen . "With everything that has happened this year, we have become even more determined to uplift our scholars. We have provided our Jones-Clark and Smith families with the technology to stay connected and reduce further learning loss over the summer months. Our program will work to provide our children with quality education and enrichment activities that help to support academic gains, improve self-esteem, and inspire them to be leaders in their communities and the world."

Kindergarten through 7th-grade scholars at Jones-Clark Elementary and Smith Middle School will meet for half-day learning with live teachers about math, science, and literacy. They will also engage in small group activities, virtual field trips, and enrichment from June 29 - July 31st. Staying true to its mission to improve the lives of children through education and empower children to reach their innate potential, the summer program features celebrity guest speakers who join scholars online in the morning to help inspire them to keep climbing, in spite of all that is happening in the world.

Scholars will hear from many celebrity guests throughout the summer from various careers and backgrounds including celebrity chefs, entrepreneurs, medical professionals, and entertainers. They'll share their stories and encourage scholars to continue to dream and excel despite adversity.

About Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA): PLA is a transformative school turnaround operator with 22 schools and over 10,000 scholars across Ohio, Texas, Indiana, and Michigan. PLA has already transformed multiple F-rated schools into A-rated schools.

About Summer Advantage USA: Summer Advantage USA has been inspiring the brightest learners to be leaders since 2009 and currently serves children from communities in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Texas.

