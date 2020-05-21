PHARM CBD and the Expanding CBD E-Commerce Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PHARM CBD has been making waves in the ever-expanding CBD market with their "seed to sale" model of operation. PHARM says that they maintain the highest level of control over every aspect of their product by growing, extracting, and formulating all of the CBD. Purity of product has become even more crucial as changes to state laws, and a new crop of manufacturers drive online sales of CBD to new heights.

In 2018 alone sales of CBD and hemp oil products rose by more than 57%, reaching over $230 million in revenue, and the growing trend towards online buying is having a major impact on the market as a whole. With more customers ordering from home, the CBD market is experiencing a boom in online ordering, which is projected to continue over the next five years: by the year 2024 CBD is expected to grow at a rate of more than 30%.

CBD, or Cannabidiol, has been found to have an incredible number of uses as customers tout its life-changing effects in reviews all across the web. But the most heavily scrutinized aspect of CBD, whether bought online or in stores, is its potency. CBD is the cannabinoid cousin of the well-known chemical THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol. Unlike THC, CBD is only used for its therapeutic properties, and not for any psychoactive effects. While THC is the ingredient that causes a "high" feeling, CBD does not, making it safe for anyone of any age to consume.

PHARM says they have customers of all ages who find benefits from their CBD products.

But not all CBD products are created equal.

PHARM CBD founder and co-owner Evan Ogburn says that ineffective and inconsistent products have been a major issue for the CBD industry, with many companies selling CBD that simply does not work. Ogburn says he got into the industry to put his pharmaceutical background to use creating some of the most rigorously tested, consistent, and effective CBD products on the market.

PHARM is family-owned and operated out of Bedford, Kentucky, and Ogburn says that the quality of their products is a reflection on their family and community. The company is jointly owned by five collaborators, each bringing a different skill set to the table when they created PHARM. The team combines experience in the fields of agriculture, chemistry, quality control, manufacturing, marketing, and education to form a modern company, with lofty goals.

PHARM hopes to have their products for sale both online and in stores across the United States, and with changing laws surrounding this often misunderstood product, their goal is quickly becoming reality.

