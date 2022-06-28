Pharma E-commerce Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers| Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The pharma e-commerce market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Apo-rot BV, Dirk Rossmann GmbH, Euro Apotheke K Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group Ltd., McKesson Corp., myCARE e.k, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV, UK MEDS Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Zur Rose Group AG, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the pharma e-commerce market.

Various players in the pharma e-commerce market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the retailing industry. For instance, apo-rot BV is a company that offers pharmaceutical products through an online portal.

Key Market Segmentation

The Rx segment market share in Europe's pharmaceutical e-commerce will expand significantly. The increased number of senior individuals living longer is one of the main factors contributing to the market's expansion. E-commerce is becoming increasingly popular among the elderly population since it makes it convenient to order medications from home.

As a result, it is anticipated that Rx drug sales on the web platform will rise. One of the main factors driving the industry is the growing prosperity in developing nations like France, Austria, and Spain.

Regional Market Outlook

The rest of Europe will account for 45% of market growth. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in Europe and the UK.

In the current market environment, the late acceptance of pharma e-commerce has resulted in high awareness and growing adoption, which will support the growth of the pharma e-commerce market in the rest of Europe over the projection period.

Latest Trends, Driving the Pharma E-commerce Market

Market Driver:

The availability of the internet provides convenience to consumers:

Consumers in Europe have access to a secure Internet service that allows them to place online orders for medicines. Consumers can order medicines through an online platform that allows them to quickly locate the pharmaceuticals they need and place orders from a single source.

Market Trend:

The growing acceptance in newly regulated European states:

Another aspect helping the pharma e-commerce market share rise in Europe is the growing acceptance in newly regulated European states. As people become more aware of the availability of pharmaceuticals through e-commerce platforms, newly regulated European countries like Austria, France, and Spain are entering the market. In the rural sector, pharmacists are in low supply.

Pharma E-commerce Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 12.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.00 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 45% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled apo-rot BV, Dirk Rossmann GmbH, Euro Apotheke K Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group Ltd., McKesson Corp., myCARE e.k, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV, UK MEDS Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Zur Rose Group AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio