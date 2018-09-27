Pharma Leader Series: Top 25 Ophthalmic Drug Manufacturers 2018-2028

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retinal Disorder Drugs, Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs, Glaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Drugs



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05574228



The global ophthalmic drugs market was valued at $23bn in 2017. The market was dominated by the Retinal Disorder drug submarket which held 39.1% of the global ophthalmic drugs market.



Report Scope

- Global ophthalmic drugs market revenue forecasts from 2018-2028

- Global ophthalmic drugs market revenue orecasts from 2018-2028, by submarket:

- Retinal Disorder Drugs

- Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs

- Glaucoma Drugs

- Dry Eye Drugs

- Other Ophthalmic Drugs

- Revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 of the leading ophthalmic drugs:

- Alphagan

- Avastin

- Azopt

- Eylea

- Lucentis

- Lumigan & Ganfort

- Other Ophthalmic Drugs

- Restasis

- Vigamix

- Xalatan/Xalacom

- Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the ophthalmic drugs industry:

- Acucela

- Akorn

- Alimera Sciences

- Allergan

- Amakem

- Bayer

- Chengdu Kanghong

- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

- Gene Signal

- Icon Biosciences

- MacuCLEAR

- Neurotech

- Novartis

- Omeros

- Ophthotech

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical

- Pfizer

- pSivida Corp.

- Regeneron

- Roche

- Santen

- Senju

- Shire

- ThromboGenics

- Valeant

- Our report provides an overview, revenue forecast from 2018-2028 of the ophthalmic drugs segment, revenue forecast from 2018-2028 of the leading drugs, product pipeline and SWOT Analysis, for these companies:

- Akorn

- Alcon

- Allergan

- Bausch & Lomb

- Bayer

- Novartis

- Pfizer

- Regeneron

- Roche

- Santen

- Senju

- Valeant

- Our report provides these Qualitative Analysis:

- Drivers and Restraints of the Global Ophthalmic Drugs market

- SWOT Analysis of selected leading companies

- Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market



