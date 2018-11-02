Pharma Leader Series: Top 50 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs) Market 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Performances, Services, Capacities, Mergers & Acquisitions, SWOT Analysis



Contract manufacturing represents the largest sector of the pharma outsourcing industry. Pharmaceutical companies have sought to take advantage of the benefits of contract manufacturing – lower costs, increased flexibility and external expertise – to focus resources on core competencies in drug development and marketing.

CMOs are increasingly seen as a strategic partner for pharmaceutical companies, providing a one-stop-shop of services for formulation development and manufacturing throughout the lifecycle of a drug.

The market-leading CMOs have grown through acquisitions and site expansions to offer almost all required services on a global scale. However, there is still a role to be played by specialist CMOs, particularly those that offer biological drug manufacturing services.

This updated study discusses market-leading companies worldwide, as well as the strategies they have employed to develop in recent years. Visiongain's research and analysis explore opportunities and challenges for the top 50 pharma contract manufacturing organisations.



Profiles of the 50 leading pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations:

- AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

- Aenova Group

- Aesica Pharmaceuticals

- Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.

- Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

- Alcami Corporation

- Alkermes plc

- Almac Group

- Amatsigroup

- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

- Avid Bioservices Inc.

- Bayer AG

- Baxter Biopharma Solutions

- Biomay AG

- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

- Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.

- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

- Cardinal Health

- Corden Pharmaceutical

- Daito Pharmaceutical

- Delpharm

- Divis Laboratories Ltd.

- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

- DPT Laboratories

- Esteve Química

- Evonik Degussa

- Famar Health Care Services

- Fareva

- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK Ltd.

- GlaxoSmithKline plc

- Huapont Medical

- Lonza Group Ltd.

- Nipro Corporation

- Paragon Bioservices Inc

- Patheon Inc

- Pfizer Inc./Pfizer CentreSource (PCS)

- Piramal Healthcare L

- Recipharm A

- Roche

- Royal DSM NV

- Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

- Siegfried

- Teva API

- Therapure Biopharma Inc.

- UPM Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Vetter Pharmacuticals

- Xcelience LLC

- Xcellerex LLC

- Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical

- Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals



The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

- Overview of the company's contract manufacturing services and operations

- Analysis of recent financial performance – annual revenue for CMO services, including some data on operating profit and margins

- Assessment of developments – activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations

- SWOT analysis – a firm's strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities and threats to manufacturing sales growth



