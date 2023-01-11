Pharma Logistics Market has Evolved Significantly After the Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, with Vaccine Distributions Getting Streamlined. The Market is Set to Reach USD 146.71 Billion By 2027 - Arizton

Jan 11, 2023, 14:00 ET
CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2027. Increased usage of logistics optimization tools, AI, IoT, and intelligent logistics platforms are likely to contribute to the future growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market. North America region accounts for the highest revenue share of 38.70% in the global pharmaceutical logistics market in 2021 and holds the presence of most pharmaceutical suppliers. The US is the leading country worldwide with the highest share of pharmaceuticals. About five top pharmaceutical companies in 2020 were from the US. In the US, branded drugs accounted for around 83.9% of spending. In 2020, about 8.1% of worldwide drug and medicine shipments originated from North America.
Cold chain logistics companies have made a huge footprint since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic due to the growing demand for temperature-controlled biologics, especially vaccines. Since the beginning of 2020, the adoption of state-of-the-art technologies such as telematics and remote monitoring in cold chain logistics is making transportation in the pharmaceutical industry more efficient with better safety and connectivity.
On an average, a drug manufacturer can expect a damage rate of around 30% owing to the logistics constraints associated with a pharmaceutical product. In fact, around 25% of vaccines that reach their destination deteriorate due to incorrect shipping, while around 20% of temperature-sensitive drugs experience broken cold chains. As a result, pharma & biotech companies are utilizing logistics from expert logistic providers who can seamlessly deliver drugs across the supply chain, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the market.
Third-party logistics companies are utilizing cloud computing solutions and installing IoT devices in refrigerated trucks and containers to facilitate real-time remote temperature monitoring during the transportation of temperature-sensitive drugs and vaccines.
Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 146.71 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 92.66 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
7.96 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segments
|
Therapy Area, Origin, Product, Function, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading Regions
|
The US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa
|
Key Leading Vendors
|
AmerisourceBergen, CEVA Logistics, DB Group, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, United Parcel Service, ABS Logistics, AWL India, Alloga, BOLLORÉ LOGISTICS, Cardinal Health, C.H. Robinson, Cold Chain Technologies, CRYOPDP, DPD, DSV, Farmasoft, Jeena & Company, Lufthansa Cargo, Maersk, Medline, Nippon Express, Noatum Logistics, Owens & Minor, Oximio, Pharma Logistics, PHOENIX Group, Parexel International, SEKO Logistics, Singapore Post, SINOTRANS, XPO Logistics, Yourway, and YUSEN LOGISTICS
|
Page Number
|
367
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3606
Digital transformation is expected to offer an opportunity for pharmaceutical logistics companies to gain a competitive advantage. Digitalization can be extremely beneficial to both small and large firms in the pharmaceutical industry. For example, digitalization to develop counterfeit-proof pharmaceuticals with trackable serial numbers to ensure quality while satisfying forthcoming serialization regulations. Pharmaceutical firms can also embrace digitization to fulfill the predicted rise in demand from global markets. They may use digitalization to comply with regulations, uncover manufacturing efficiencies to reduce costs, and swiftly interact with suppliers and distributors using cloud-based information exchanges.
DB Schenker, a subsidiary of DB Group, a leading provider in the logistics sector, uses technologies and methods of digitalization to offer customers an attractive range of products. On the one hand, it is incorporating new transport offers into its product portfolio, such as on-demand mobility, and establishing new platforms for its customer interfaces. On the other hand, it supports internal processes with technologies, such as AI, so the company can continue to offer customers fair prices with efficient processes. According to the company, the shift to digital rail operations and digitalization of infrastructure and vehicles is essential to increase transport density and reliability.
In 2019, TrakCel, one of the global leaders in managing clinical supply chain logistics, partnered with Quick Group (provides priority logistics and transportation solutions for time and temperature-sensitive life science and healthcare products) to provide industry-leading digital supply chain IT solutions for cell and gene therapies. TrakCel is the first provider of integrated cellular orchestration solutions for tracking cell and gene therapy products. Its goal is to provide cell and gene therapy software solutions.
Why Should You Buy this Research Report?
- In-depth data and analysis of the global pharmaceutical logistics market's growth over the ensuing six years.
- Global pharmaceutical logistics extensions market size estimation and contribution in the market.
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Analysis of the market's competitive environment and exhaustive vendor information.
- Detailed information on the variables posing challenges to vendors in the global pharmaceutical logistics market.
The report considers the present scenario of the pharmaceutical logistics market and its market dynamics for 2022−2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Key Leading Vendors
- AmerisourceBergen
- CEVA Logistics
- DB Group
- Deutsche Post DHL
- FedEx
- Kuehne + Nagel
- United Parcel Service
- ABS Logistics
- AWL India
- Alloga
- BOLLORÉ LOGISTICS
- Cardinal Health
- C.H. Robinson
- Cold Chain Technologies
- CRYOPDP
- DPD
- DSV
- Farmasoft
- Jeena & Company
- Lufthansa Cargo
- Maersk
- Medline
- Nippon Express
- Noatum Logistics
- Owens & Minor
- Oximio
- Pharma Logistics
- PHOENIX Group
- Parexel International
- SEKO Logistics
- Singapore Post
- SINOTRANS
- XPO Logistics
- Yourway
- YUSEN LOGISTICS
Market Segmentation
Therapy Area
- Communicable Diseases
- Oncology
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Neurological Disorders
- Pain Management
- Respiratory Diseases
- Others
Origin
- Branded
- Generic
- OTC
Product
- Small Molecule Drugs
- Biologics
Function
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- Others
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- UK
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
