Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market to Reach $7.94 Billion by 2026 at an 8.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharma microbiology testing kits market is expected to grow from $5.12 billion in 2021 to $5.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The market is expected to grow to $7.94 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.



The rise in the incidence of infectious diseases is one of the prime drivers of the pharma microbiology testing kits market. According to CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), infectious diseases such as Hepatitis A, B, and C, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are increasing their prevalence globally.

A WHO report indicated that there were about 1.4 million cases of Hepatitis A reported globally every year. Hence the increasing number of infectious disease cases due to infected needle injections, unprotected sex, homelessness, lack of access to medical care, and other socioeconomic challenges drive the pharma microbiology testing kits market.



The limited shelf life of microorganisms and microbiology reagents acts as a major restraint on the pharma microbiology testing kits market. Shelf life is defined as the time for which a product remains fit for use after its generation. The shelf life of microbiology reagents depends upon exposure to atmospheric conditions.

The life of microorganisms such as bacteria (only 12 hours) is short therefore the time for microbiological research is very limited as the quality of microorganisms deteriorates and becomes unfit to use resulting in inaccurate pharma microbiology testing kits results. Hence, the short or limited shelf life of microbiology reagents may increase cost and hamper the pharma microbiology testing kits market growth.



Outsourcing of microbiological testing to contract testing laboratories is becoming popular in the pharma microbiology testing kits market. Outsourcing of routine microbiological testing activities controls and ensures better quality and safety of raw materials, intermediates, and finished products. The contract testing laboratories are outsourced with some testing areas such as stability testing, raw material testing, method validation, microbial testing, environmental monitoring, physical characterization, batch-release testing, bioanalytical testing, and others. For instance, the global healthcare analytical testing market is projected to expand to $4.13 billion by 2021 at a growth rate of 11.3%.



Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is a federal agency and regulatory body for the pharma microbiology testing kits market in the United States department of health and human services. Laboratories and food companies across the globe use these standards to make sure that food products are safe to eat and drink. FDA's Bacteriological Analytical Manual (BAM) detects pathogens (bacterial, viral, parasitic, plus yeast and mold) in food and cosmetic products. Enhanced standards for microbial testing, additional microbiological methods, and environmental testing methods have been set by FDA to ensure food and drug safety.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Consumables; Equipment

2) By Test: Endotoxin Testing; Sterility Testing; Microbial Examination; Environmental Monitoring; Other Tests

3) By End User: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers; Custom Lab Service Providers; Academic & Research Institutes



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market Characteristics



3. Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits



5. Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market Size And Growth



6. Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market Segmentation

7. Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



9. China Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



10. India Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



11. Japan Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



12. Australia Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



13. Indonesia Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



14. South Korea Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



15. Western Europe Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



16. UK Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



17. Germany Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



18. France Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



19. Eastern Europe Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



20. Russia Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



21. North America Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



22. USA Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



23. South America Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



24. Brazil Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



25. Middle East Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



26. Africa Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



27. Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market



29. Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Abbott Laboratories

ThermoFisher Scientific

Lucideon

SGS SA

ToxiKon

Pace Analytical Services

Boston Analytics

Charles River Laboratories International

Nelson Laboratories

Siemens healthcare AG

GenProbe

Neogen Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Hologic inc.

Bruker Corporation

bioMerieux SA

Lucideon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eu2hdf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets