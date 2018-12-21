Pharma Property Group (PPG) Exclusive Drugstore Listing Inventory Totals Over $170,000,000

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently Pharma Property Group has over 40 exclusive drugstore listings totaling over $170,000,000 in drugstore properties throughout the country.

"We are extremely proud to have such a large volume of exclusive listings available for our clients. When Pharma Property Group advertises a property for sale you can be assured that we have an exclusive listing agreement signed with the owner and that the property is deliverable. Having this much drugstore product allows us to generate significant activity from buyers who are currently active in the drugstore property market. We are in constant contact with investors and brokers who have specific drugstore property investment parameters for 1031 trades or who just have cash to put to work within the drugstore sector," explained Jason Pongsrikul, Managing Broker of Pharma Property Group.

"Often a buyer or an outside broker will contact us on a listing we have, and it ends up not being the right fit but then we are able to place them into another drugstore listing of ours and they ultimately end up closing on that investment. The drugstore specialty has allowed us to provide a unique marketing platform for our clients selling and provides access to the largest pool of drugstore buyers in the country," continued Mr. Pongsrikul.

"In addition to our exclusive listing inventory much of what we transact is off market. We provide certain buyers that we work with access to a secondary drugstore market that typical net leased brokers are not able to access. Sometimes sellers need to close quickly or wish to sell their property quietly off market and ask us to contact a select group of potential drugstore buyers that we know and trust to get deals done," said Mr. Pongsrikul.

Based in San Diego, California, Pharma Property Group (www.pharmapropertygroup.com) was founded in 2012 by Jason Stuart Pongsrikul who has closed over $1 Billion in net leased commercial properties throughout the country during the last decade.

Pharma Property Group (PPG) specializes in providing commercial real estate services to landlords who own properties occupied by Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid. Pharma Property Group is now one of the top brokerage firms in the country in drugstore property closing volume and has an unparalleled drugstore marketing platform providing access to the largest pool of drugstore landlords in the nation.

