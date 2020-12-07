Pharma Targeting announces team expansion to cope with surge in virtual business units

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has seen Pharma Targeting's client list double and to manage the surge in demand they have expanded their teams in all regions.

This is another year of growth for the company as Pharma Targeting's revolutionary 3 Step Model has changed the way pharmaceutical service providers plan and execute strategy.

Celebrating their 7th anniversary on December 6th Managing Director Anil Kumar took the time to thank both the team and clients. 'We are so grateful for our incredible team who always go above and beyond and to our wonderful clients who have helped us get better every day – here's to an even more successful future together.

Pharma Targeting is looking forward to a fantastic 2021 for the team and for clients.

Pharma Targeting (part of The Targeting group) is a bespoke research house with a backbone of world class pharmaceutical and marketing consultants and analysts. They work exclusively with pharmaceutical service providers and get them to the right person in the right company at the right time with a need and the money and first to market.

Their revolutionary 3 Step Model gives clients new ideas and saves time and money - time which should be spent nurturing relationships and closing business. To see how they can help businesses, get in touch on T: +44 (0) 203 780 7100 or E: [email protected]

www.pharmatargeting.com

SOURCE Pharma Targeting