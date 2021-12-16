Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market to grow by USD 3.21 bn| Increased Number of FDA-approved Manufacturing Facilities in Developing Nations to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.21 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The increased number of FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in developing nations will fuel the growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size. While selecting a partner for outsourcing drug discovery, pharmaceutical companies want manufacturing plants that are approved by the US FDA, have a skilled workforce and have low operating costs. Meeting these criteria has resulted in investments in these nations for pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing. The FDA approval for these premises is a boon for the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market as manufacturers in developing nations can maximize production at lower costs for pharmaceutical companies.

Market Challenges - The shortage of trained professionals may hamper the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market growth during the forecast period. There is an immense shortage of trained laboratory professionals across the globe. There is also a reduction in proper training programs for laboratory professionals as the laboratories are under pressure to deliver faster turnaround times. As a result, less attention is given to these programs that train laboratory executives to become highly skilled professionals. The lack of recognition and proper knowledge on the profession's importance also contributes to the dwindling population of laboratory professionals.

The pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market report is segmented by Service (bioanalytical, method development and validation, stability testing, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Boston Analytical



Charles River Laboratories International Inc.



Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.



Eurofins Scientific SE



Intertek Group Plc



Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings



Pace Analytical Services LLC



PPD Inc.



SGS SA



WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boston Analytical, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PPD Inc., SGS SA, and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

