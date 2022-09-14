Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market to record USD 3.21 Bn growth -- Driven by an increased number of FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in developing nations

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size is expected to grow by USD 3.21 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market 2022-2026

The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market is fragmented. The report identifies Boston Analytical, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PPD Inc., SGS SA, and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. among others as dominant players in the market.

The market is driven by an increased number of FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in developing nations. In addition, factors such as the increasing demand for analytical testing services from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector and regulatory compliance will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Service

Bioanalytical



Method Development and Validation



Stability Testing



Others

The market growth in the bioanalytical segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The market will observe significant growth in North America during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by increasing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical companies in the region.

The report also covers the following areas:

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market vendors

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boston Analytical, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PPD Inc., SGS SA, and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Bioanalytical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Method development and validation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Stability testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Boston Analytical

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group Plc

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Pace Analytical Services LLC

PPD Inc.

SGS SA

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

