Pharmaceutical Associates Inc. Names Business Development Strategist Brandon Rockwell as Chief Operating Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc. (PAI) today announced the appointment of Brandon Rockwell as Chief Operating Officer, bringing 15 years of business development experience to the company. In his new role, Rockwell will oversee PAI's growth strategy, further solidifying the company's position as the number one manufacturer of quality liquid pharmaceuticals in the US.

Rockwell has led teams in business development and strategy, portfolio management, and project management for nearly 15 years, most recently as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy for Endo, where he was responsible for the generic, hospital, and branded divisions. Prior to that, he worked for Par Pharmaceutical where he led the Business Development and Licensing function. In this role, he helped shape the strategic direction of the company through its acquisitions of Edict, Anchen, JHP and the integration between Qualitest and Par.

"For businesses to stay at the forefront of their industry as PAI has done for decades, it takes constant evolution and a quick understanding of new tools, technologies and strategies," says Rockwell. "In joining PAI I see a great opportunity to further develop the business and to deliver value to the network of customers that we serve."

Under Rockwell's tutelage, PAI will implement more advanced strategies and continue to revolutionize the space of unit dose medicine and liquid pharmaceuticals so they can meet the ever-growing number of healthcare facilities that PAI serves.

"Brandon's passion and success in developing businesses is exactly what we are looking to bring to PAI," says Kurt Orlofski, CEO of PAI. "With his near 20 years of professional experience, his work will be extremely valuable for the continued growth and success of our company."

About Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc.

Among North America's leaders in quality, safety, and productivity, Pharmaceutical Associates Inc. (PAI) manufactures and markets generic liquid pharmaceuticals. PAI has been at the forefront of producing better-targeted suspensions, oral solutions, elixirs, syrups, and liquids for nearly 50 years. To meet the unique needs of retail chains and independent pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and government agencies, PAI offers standard bottle packaging and ready-to-dispense packaging. In fact, PAI was the first independent manufacturer to develop vertically integrated unit-dose (UD) packaging and the first to offer complete lines of hard-to-find liquid products in both out-patient and UD packaging.

