Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Markets, 2025: Increasing Demand for Biological Therapies / Growth in the Nuclear Medicine Sector / Growing Demand for Cell and Gene Therapies

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market (Pharmaceutical, Biologics, Active Pharma ingredients, tablet, Parenteral, Oral Liquid, Semi-Solids), End User (Big Pharma, Small Pharma, Generic Pharma, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2025" report

The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market are projected to reach USD 146.1 billion by 2025 from USD 100.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as rising demand for generics, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs. The increasing demand for biological therapies, growing focus on specialty medicines, growth in the nuclear medicines sector, and advancements in cell and gene therapies are also expected to offer market growth opportunities in the coming years.

The small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market, by end user, during the forecast period

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into big pharmaceutical companies, small & medium-sized pharmaceutical companies, generic pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2020. This segment's high growth can be attributed to the increasing number of emerging pharmaceutical companies that lack the in-house capabilities to manufacture and develop complex formulations and drug products.

Biologics manufacturing services segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on service, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing, biologics manufacturing, and drug development services. In 2020, the biologics manufacturing services segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The major factor driving the growth of this segment is the growing demand for vaccines and biosimilars.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as growth in the manufacturing sector, favorable government regulations, growing strategic expansions from leading companies, increasing emphasis on off-patent drugs, and the presence of a highly skilled workforce.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Patent Expiry and Increasing Demand for Generic Drugs

Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

Investments in Advanced Manufacturing Technologies by Cdmos

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Biological Therapies

Growth in the Nuclear Medicine Sector

Growing Demand for Cell and Gene Therapies

Challenges

Introduction of Serialization

Trends

Expansion in Emerging Countries

CDMO Industry Consolidation

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Market Map

Supply Chain

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Growth of the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market

Impact on the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market

Regulatory Assessment

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Catalent, Inc. (US)

Lonza Group Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Recipharm AB ( Sweden )

) Siegfried Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) WuXiAppTec ( China )

) Samsung Biologics ( South Korea )

) Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH ( Germany )

) Piramal Pharma Solutions ( India )

) Vetter Pharma International GmbH ( Germany )

) FAMAR Health Care Services ( France )

) AbbVie Inc. (US)

Aenova Group ( Germany )

) Almac Group (UK)

Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Cambrex Corporation (US)

CordenPharma International ( Germany )

) Albany Molecular Research Inc. ( AMRI) (US )

) FUJIFILM Corporation ( Japan )

) BioVectra ( Canada )

