Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market size to grow USD 96.18 Bn | 12.22% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets and the growing need to focus on core competencies will drive the growth of the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market during 2021-2025. However, the stereotypical nature of CMOs might hamper market growth.

The strong funding on research activities will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the market concentration of CROs is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Icon Plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Service, the market is classified into CMO and CRO. The market is expected to witness maximum growth in the CMO segment over the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Asia , Europe , and ROW. Asia will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented by Type (Captive APIs and Contract APIs) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Medical Information Market - Global medical information market is segmented by service (contract outsourcing and in-house) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Pharmaceutical Contract Research And Manufacturing (CRAM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 96.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.22 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 35% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Icon Plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio