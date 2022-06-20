Pharmaceutical CRAM Market 2021: Global Size, Share, Future Planning, Competitive Landscape, Product & Services, Investment Trend, Holistic Analysis & Forecast to 2025 | Technavio

Jun 20, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical CRAM Market is segmented by service (CMO and CRO). The market share growth by the CMO will be significant during the forecast period. CMOs are organizations that manufacture drugs and other pharmaceutical therapies such as vaccines and healthcare products on a contract basis for pharmaceutical vendors and biotechnology companies. The CMO segment of the global pharmaceutical CRAM market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increasing trend of outsourcing the manufacture of various small molecules and biologic drugs by pharmaceutical vendors globally. The market value is set to grow by USD 96.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Look out for more information on market dynamics scenario, demand & supply forces, product offerings, financial information, and SWOT analysis. All at affordable Plans
Pharmaceutical CRAM Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis & Forecast
- Geography
- North America
- Asia
- Europe
- ROW
35% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America accounted for another significant region in the global pharmaceutical CRAM market, primarily due to the strong CRO segment in the region and the growing popularity of CMOs in the US and Mexico. North America dominates the CRO segment of the global pharmaceutical CRAM market due to the presence of various large-scale CROs in the US. For instance, IQVIA, which is the world's largest CRO, is headquartered in the US and is known to provide R&D solutions to various large pharmaceutical vendors globally.
|
Pharmaceutical CRAM Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 10%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 96.18 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.22
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, and Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Asia at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, India, China, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ICON Plc, IQVIA Holding Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., PRA Health Sciences Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
One of the key factors driving the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market growth is the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico have witnessed significant advances in their healthcare infrastructure and technological advances in their drug development processes. As a result, large and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies from developed countries are outsourcing the research and manufacturing operations of various drugs and therapies to the vendors in such countries. One of the key reasons for the increasing popularity of outsourcing these processes is the availability of labor at a comparatively lower price than in developed countries. Factors such as the increasing number of US FDA-approved manufacturing plants in such countries also encourage outsourcing. For instance, India, which is one of the most preferred countries for CMO, has more than 100 US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities, and the number of such facilities has increased in the country. Therefore, the global pharmaceutical CRAM market is expected to grow strongly during the forecast period.
Pharmaceutical CRAM Market 2021-2025: Scope
- Pharmaceutical CRAM Market size
- Pharmaceutical CRAM Market trends
- Pharmaceutical CRAM Market analysis
Stereotypical nature of CMOs is one of the key challenges hindering the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market growth. Despite recent advances in the healthcare infrastructure, CMOs in Asia, which holds the highest share of the global CMO market, lack access to advanced technologies. Hence, they use older technologies to manufacture drugs. CMOs in the region mostly manufacture small molecule-based drugs, which can be produced in large quantities. These CMOs lack the ability to produce biological drugs and vaccines on a large scale. This is primarily due to the complex manufacturing processes of biological drugs, which require advanced technologies. The cost of manufacturing such drugs is also usually high. Many global CMOs operating on a small scale lack the funding required to produce biological drugs on a large scale. As a result, the growth opportunity for the small and medium-sized CMOs is restricted to the growth of small molecule-based generic drugs. This is currently a major challenge faced by CMOs, which is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the global pharmaceutical CRAM market during the forecast period.
Pharmaceutical CRAM Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Almac Group Ltd.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Catalent Inc.
- Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
- Icon Plc
- IQVIA Holdings Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Pharmaceutical CRAM Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceutical cram market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pharmaceutical cram market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pharmaceutical cram market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical cram market vendors
Related Reports:
Bioinformatics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The bioinformatics market share is expected to increase to USD 12.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
Pharmaceutical Glycerine Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pharmaceutical glycerine market share is expected to increase by USD 56.35 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
5 Market Segmentation by Service
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Service
- 5.3 CMO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 17: CMO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 5.4 CRO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: CMO - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 19: CRO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the segment
- Exhibit 20: CRO - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Service
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 27: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 33: Key leading countries
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
- Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Almac Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 41: Almac Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 42: Almac Group Ltd. - Product and service
- 10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- 10.5 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Exhibit 46: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 47: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 48: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus
- Exhibit 49: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Business segments
- 10.6 Catalent Inc.
- Exhibit 51: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 53: Catalent Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Catalent Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Catalent Inc. - Key news
- 10.7 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
- Exhibit 56: Catalent Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Catalent Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 58: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments
- 10.8 Icon Plc
- Exhibit 60: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 62: Icon Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Icon Plc - Product and service
- 10.9 IQVIA Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Icon Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 65: Icon Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- 10.10 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- Exhibit 68: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 69: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 71: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Business segments
- 10.11 Lonza Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Segment focus
- 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Lonza Group Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 85: Information sources
- Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article