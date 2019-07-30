Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, 2025
Jul 30, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pharmaceutical excipients global market is expected to grow at a single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025 to reach $9,911.2 million by 2025. The pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented by source, products, process, functionality, drug dosage forms and finished products.
Pharmaceutical excipients are inactive substances in the drug which helps in modulating solubility, bioavailability, and stability of active substances for formulating final drug dosage forms. The excipients form the major part in any medicinal product and proportion of it when compared to Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) exceeds two to three folds in any pharmaceutical preparations. Hence, various characteristics such as functionality, regulatory status, sources, cost, consistency, bioavailability, physicochemical properties, stability, and pharmacokinetic parameters, etc. play a major role in determining the suitability of a substance as an excipient.
Pharmaceutical excipients market by the source is segmented as animal-based, plant-based, mineral-based and synthetic-based excipients. Plant-based excipients held the highest revenue in 2018 and it is a fastest growing segment at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025, due to plant-based excipients are cost-effective, low toxic with the better patient tolerance, bio-compatible and they are easily available.
By-products, excipients are segmented into inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals and pharmaceutical water. The organic chemicals segment held the highest revenue in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025, due to the use of these excipients in majorly all of the pharmaceutical formulations as they offer advantages such as increased efficacy in oral delivery of poorly soluble molecules along with increased compressibility and flowability properties.
Inorganic chemical excipients market by type, are further divided into calcium salts, halites, metallic oxides, silicates, and other inorganic chemicals, among which metallic oxides held a major revenue in 2018 and Calcium salts segment is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Calcium salts are further sub-segmented into calcium phosphate and calcium carbonate, among which calcium phosphate held the highest revenue in 2018 and calcium carbonate segment is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Calcium carbonate is further classified into GCC and PCC, among which PCC held the highest revenue in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Metallic oxides segment are further segmented into titanium dioxide and Others (Iron Oxide, Magnesium Oxide & Aluminum Hydroxide). Titanium Dioxide held the highest revenue in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
Organic chemical excipients market by type is further divided into carbohydrates, petrochemicals, oleochemicals, proteins, and other organic chemicals. Oleochemicals held major revenue in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
Carbohydrate excipients market by type is further segmented into sugar, starch, and cellulose, among which sugar held the largest revenue in 2018 and expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Sugar segment is further divided into actual sugar, sugar alcohol, and artificial sweeteners, where actual sugar held the largest revenue in 2018 and sugar alcohol segment is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
Actual sugar segment is further sub-segmented into lactose, sucrose, and dextrose, where lactose held the largest revenue in 2018 and dextrose segment is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Sugar alcohol segment is further classified into sorbitol, mannitol and other sugar alcohols, where mannitol held the largest revenue in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The starch segment is further divided into modified starch, dried starch and converted starch, where modified starch held the largest revenue in 2018 and dried starch is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Cellulose segment is further sub-segmented into cellulose ethers, cellulose esters, croscarmellose sodium, and microcrystalline cellulose, where cellulose ethers held the largest revenue in 2018 and microcrystalline cellulose is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
Petrochemical excipients market by type is further segmented into glycols, povidones, mineral hydrocarbons, acrylic polymers, and other petrochemical excipients. Glycol held the largest revenue in 2018 and acrylic polymers is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Glycol segment is further segmented into Polyethylene Glycol and Propylene Glycol, where Polyethylene Glycol held the largest revenue in 2018 it is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
Oleochemicals excipients market by type is further segmented into Fatty Alcohols, Metal stearates, Glycerin, and Other Oleochemical Excipients. Fatty Alcohol held the largest revenue in 2018 and Metal stearates is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
Pharma/USP water excipients market by type is further segment into the water for injections and purified water. Water for injections held the largest revenue in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Pharmaceutical excipients market by the process is segmented as granulation and direct compression. Granulation held the largest revenue in 2018 and direct compression is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
Pharmaceutical excipients market by functionality is segmented as preservatives, solvent, binders & adhesives, fillers & diluents, suspending agent, coatings, solubilizer, disintegrant, colorant, flavoring & sweeteners, lubricants & glidants, and others. Binders & Adhesives held the largest revenue in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
Pharmaceutical excipients market by dosage forms is segmented as solid dosage forms, injectables and semisolid, liquid and gaseous. Solid dosage forms held the largest revenue in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Some of the factors driving the market are solid dosage forms are cost-effective, solid dosage provides increased physical and chemical stability, controlled-release options, and superior ease of handling.
Pharmaceutical excipients market by finished products is segmented as Prescription drugs and OTC. Prescription drugs held the largest revenue in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
Factors Influencing Market
Drivers and Opportunities
- Growth in Generics and Biosimilar Drugs
- Increasing Demand for Osdf Excipients
- Increasing Demand for Multifunctional Excipients
- Drug-Coated Medical Devices
- Increased Demand for Solubility Enhancing Excipients
- Rising Demand for Sustained Or Controlled Release Formulations
- Novel Excipients for Biologic Drugs
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Rise in the Aging Population
Restraints and Threats
- Adverse Reactions of Excipients
- Contamination in Formulations
- High Market Fragmentation With Low-Profit Margins
- Demand for Safe and Quality Excipients By Regulatory Authorities
Regulatory Affairs
- International Organization for Standardization
- Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System
Key Topics
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Analysis
4 Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market, By Source
5 Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market, By Product
6 Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market, By Manufacturing Process
7 Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market, By Functionality
8 Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market, By Dosage Forms
9 Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market, By Finished Products
10 Regional Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Major Companies
- Asahi Kasei
- Ashland, Inc
- Associated British Foods Plc (Spi Pharma)
- Avantor Inc
- Basf Se
- Colorcon, Inc.
- Croda International Plc
- DFE Pharma
- Dow Dupont Inc.
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Merck Kgaa
- Roquette Frres S.A.
Companies Mentioned
- A & C American Chemicals Limited
- Accent Microcell Private Limited
- ACG Associated Capsules Private Limited
- Akhil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Armor Pharma
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Asha Cellulose (I) Pvt. Ltd.
- Ashland Inc.
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Aug. Hedinger GmbH & Co. KG
- Avantor, Inc.
- BASF SE
- Beneo
- Biogrund GmbH
- Brenntag AG
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Celanese Corporation
- Chemfield Cellulose Pvt. Ltd.
- Chempilots a/s
- Colorcon Inc.
- CordenPharma International
- Corel Pharma Chem
- Crest Cellulose Pvt. Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Daffodil Pharma
- DFE Pharma
- Dow DuPont Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries AG
- Finar Limited
- Gangwal Chemicals Private Limited
- Gattefoss SAS
- Hengyang Desen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd.
- IMPAG Group
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Jaysons API Private Limited
- JD Pharmasciences
- JRS Pharma
- Kasyap Sweetners Limited
- Kerry Group
- Lactose India Ltd.
- Liaoning Oxiranphex Inc.
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Maple Biotech Private Limited
- Meggle Pharma
- Merck Millipore
- Mineral Technologies Inc.
- Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialities Pvt. Ltd.
- Omya International AG
- Patel Chem Specialities Private Limited
- Paushak Limited
- Pfanstiehl Inc.
- Reliance Cellulose Products Limited
- Roquette Frres SA
- Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company (SABIC)
- Savvy Spechems Private Limited
- Select chemie AG
- Seppic SA
- Seqens SAS
- Shreeji Pharma International
- Sigachi Industries Private Limited
- Signet Chemical Corporation Private Limited
- SNA Healthcare Private Limited
- Solvay SA
- Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.
- Stroever GmbH & Co. KG
- Sudeep Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
- Surfachem Group Ltd.
- Tereos SA
- Valtris Specialty Chemical
- Venator Materials PLC
- Vikaash Chemicals
- Vikram Thermo Ltd.
- Wacker Chemie AG
- W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.
- Xiamen ShengLang SaiChuang Biological Technology Co.
- Zuchem Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jh1nh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article