Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Awards Announces 2021 Finalists

Finalists exemplify creative excellence and breakthroughs in pharmaceutical and healthcare marketing within the industry

Selected by an exceptional jury, comprising the most respected and experienced health care professionals across the United States, the finalists exemplify the best creative excellence and breakthroughs in pharmaceutical and health care marketing and communications within the industry.

The 2021 finalists are as follows:

Aesthetics/Dermatology

CDMP – Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Fingerpaint – Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.

Cardiovascular

Nexus Pharmaceuticals

PAC Media Group/Pangaea Creative House – Amarin Pharma

Devices

Fingerpaint – AngioDynamics

Propeller – Ethicon, Inc.

Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness – SOLO

Direct-to-Consumer – FDA-Regulated

Fingerpaint – Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.

Tikkun Olam Makers: TOM – Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness

Direct-to-Consumer – Unregulated

Hearts & Science – Amgen Inc.

Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Truth Serum NTWK™ – Athenex, Inc.

Direct-to-Patient – FDA-Regulated

CultHealth – Novo Nordisk Inc.

Direct-to-Patient – Unregulated

Fingerpaint – Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.

Medscape Education – Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. , Inc. and Lundbeck

Medscape Education – Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. and Lundbeck

AC Media Group/Pangaea Creative House – Amarin Corporation

Hematology

CDMP – Bristol Myers Squibb

Centron – Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tim Peters and Company, Inc. – Bio Products Laboratory U.S.A., Inc.

Immunology

Syneos Health – ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Tim Peters and Company, Inc. – Bio Products Laboratory U.S.A., Inc.

Zantzoo – Pharming Group NV

Metabolic

Fingerpaint – DSM

H4B Chelsea – Vifor Pharma, Inc.

Oncology – FDA-Regulated

Biolumina – Pfizer

Brick City Greenhouse – Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Splice Agency – Puma Biotechnology

Oncology – Unregulated

Biolumina – AstraZeneca

Truth Serum NTWK™ – Athenex, Inc.

Ophthalmology

Elevate Healthcare Marketing – Eyevance Pharmaceuticals

RevHealth LLC – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

QBFox Healthcomm – Kala Pharmaceuticals

Rare Disease – FDA-Regulated

CrowdPharm – Zogenix, Inc.

CultHealth – PTC Therapeutics

Synchrony Healthcare Communications, Inc – Harmony Biosciences

Rare Disease – Unregulated

Centron – Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reservoir Communications Group – Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Synchrony Healthcare Communications, Inc – Harmony Biosciences

Syneos Health – ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Respiratory

Cadent Medical Communications – ADMA Biologics, Inc.

GLOW Interactive – Covis Pharma US

Glue Advertising – ATS: American Thoracic Society and CHEST: American College of Chest Physicians

Surgery – FDA-Regulated

Fingerpaint – AngioDynamics

Fingerpaint – Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals

Women's Health – FDA-Regulated

H4B Chelsea – Reckitt– Havas Health & You

H4B Chelsea – TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

LevLane – Agile Therapeutics

Splice Agency – Avion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Women's Health – Unregulated

Hearts & Science – Amgen Inc.

Truth Serum NTWK™ – Athenex Inc.

The 2021 Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Award gold winners for each of the 19 specialized categories will be announced on September 9, 2021, in New York City.

For the full list of categories and finalists, click here.

