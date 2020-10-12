Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market by Source, Application, Function, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The global pharmaceutical gelatin market is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the advantages of pharmaceutical gelatin such as utility and versatility in medical and biomedical applications, unique functional properties, natural source of origin, and the increasing demand for pharmaceutical applications such as hard capsules and softgel capsules. However, factors such as cultural restrictions in consumption of porcine or bovine-derived gelatin, and rising prices of raw material are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The hard capsules segment holds the highest market share, by application, in the forecast period.



On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is segmented into hard capsules, softgel capsules, tablets, absorbable hemostats & other applications.The hard capsules segment is expected to hold the highest share in the pharmaceutical gelatin market during the forecast period.



Growth in this segment is largely driven by the stability, safety, security and efficacy provided by gelatin in hard capsules, and suitability of gelatin hard capsules for immediate-release dosing.



Increasing preference for bovine bone as an alternative to pig meat gelatin in the pharmaceutical industry driving market growth for this segment.

On the basis of source, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is further segmented into porcine, bovine skin, bovine bone, marine & poultry.The bovine bone segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the pharmaceutical gelatin market, by source, during the forecast period.



Bovine bone is suitable for use across a range of pharmaceutical applications including hard and softgel capsules, tablets, gelatin sponges, and plasma expanders due to its low Bloom and high viscosity.The high viscosity to Bloom ratio of bovine bone is especially advantageous in the manufacture of softgel capsules.



These factors are accelerating the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



By function, the stabilizing agent segment holds the highest market share in the pharmaceutical gelatin market

On the basis of function, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is further segmented into stabilizing agent, thickening agent, gelling agent & other functions.The stabilizing agent segment is expected to hold the highest share in the pharmaceutical gelatin market, by source, during the forecast period.



Gelatin has the ability to reduce surface and interfacial tensions, adsorb on to solid surfaces, and enhance the stability of oil-in-water emulsions, moreover, film formation by gelatin can stabilize surface interfaces by forming a film. These effects are utilized in the stabilization of emulsions in pharmaceutical applications and can be attributed to the large market share of this segment during the forecast period.

• By type, Type A pharmaceutical gelatin is growing at the fastest rate in the forecast period



On the basis of type, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is further segmented into Type A and Type B.The Type A segment relates mainly to porcine gelatin.



The Type A process for porcine gelatin requires shorter time for pre-treatment prior to the extraction of gelatin and minimizes the generation of waste water. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the Type A segment during the forecast period.



North American region holds the highest market share in the pharmaceutical gelatin market

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical gelatin market in 2019. The large share of the North American region is due to the demand for gelatin for applications in the pharmaceutical industry, easy availability of raw material in the region and business presence of a large number of market players in the region.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–36%, Tier 2–39%, and Tier 3–25%

• By Designation: C-level–23%, Director Level–36%, and Others–41%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–15%, Asia Pacific–29%, Latin America- 8%, Middle East & Africa – 8%



The prominent players in the global pharmaceutical gelatin market are Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Nitta Gelatin Inc (Japan), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Gelita AG (Germany), Weishardt (France), Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands), Lapi Gelatine S.p.A (Italy), Italgelatine S.p.A (Italy), Xiamen Gelken Gelatin Co. Ltd. (China), Gelco International (Brazil), Aspire Pharmaceuticals. (US), India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Gelnex Industria E Comercio Ltda (Brazil), Junca Gelatines (Spain), Henan Boom Gelatin Co. Ltd (China), Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd (China), Norland Products Inc. (US), Geltech Co. Ltd (South Korea), Geliko LLC (US), and Kenney & Ross Limited (Canada).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various pharmaceutical gelatin market and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global pharmaceutical gelatin market and different segments such as application, source, type, function and regions.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global pharmaceutical gelatin market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the global pharmaceutical gelatin market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by products, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global pharmaceutical gelatin market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products & services of leading players in the global pharmaceutical gelatin market



