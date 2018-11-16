Pharmaceutical Industry Study Focuses on Using Medical Affairs to Improve Payer Interactions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the rising influence of public and private payers, pharmaceutical companies are seeking more effective ways to work with payer organizations.

In particular, pharma is turning to the medical affairs function to enhance interactions with critical payer groups such as Accountable Care Organizations and Integrated Delivery Networks. As the function that deals with health outcomes, medical affairs is positioned to deliver the value and outcomes-oriented information that can influence payer decisions.

But as a relative newcomer to the payer world, medical affairs leaders face many challenges in ensuring effective payer interactions such as identifying and targeting key payers, presenting critical data and deploying field resources to support meetings. At the same time, medical affairs groups are struggling to identify the optimal training requirements and effective internal coordination tactics that will ensure successful payer relationships.



To address these issues, Best Practices, LLC undertook benchmarking research to identify leading medical affairs strategies for payer and ACO/IDN engagement success, capturing critical metrics and insights on payer segmenting and targeting, data presentation and field resource deployment. The study also examines staff training, internal coordination, success factors and top challenges.



The report, "Medical Affairs Strategies to Deliver Value to Payers," identifies leading medical affairs strategies for payer and ACO/IDN engagement success.

Topics addressed in this report include:

Setting the Stage for Payer and ACO/IDN Engagement Success

Medical Affairs Engagement with Payer Groups and ACOs/IDNs

Medical Affairs Training Around Payer Services

Medical Affairs Outreach and Internal Coordination with Payer Groups

Desired Background and Experience when Working with Payers

Success Factors

This study engaged 18 leaders with direct experience working in medical and scientific affairs. Participants represent 18 leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies.



