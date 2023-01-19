Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report 2022: Recent Emergence of Cell and Gene Therapy Presents Opportunities

Jan 19, 2023, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Logistics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.96% during 2022-2027. Technological advancements are disrupting the logistics providers to improve the healthcare business model ecosystem, including pharmaceuticals. Further, increased usage of logistics optimization tools, AI, IoT, and intelligent logistics platforms are likely to contribute to the future growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market.
Pharmaceutical logistics deals with manufacturing, processing, shipping materials, and resources and activities related to handling manufactured goods by their customers. Logistics companies play a crucial role in the functioning of any pharmaceutical company. The growing adoption of water-based pharmaceutical logistics is one of the significant driving factors in the pharmaceutical logistics market.
TRENDING FACTORS
Clinical research has recently become more globalized, with many of these studies being conducted globally and a significant increase in clinical trials in developing countries. The focus of clinical trial researchers is now shifting from developed markets of Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore towards emerging economies like Thailand, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam.
Major companies are striving to offer cloud-based supply chain services and secured supply chain functions as it helps pharmaceutical manufacturers safeguard the validity of the drugs. These solutions are expected to prevent the production and distribution of counterfeit drugs.
According to DB Schenker, a subsidiary of DB Group, to increase transport density and reliability, the shift to digital rail operations and digitalization of infrastructure and vehicles is essential in the pharmaceutical logistics market. Also, in 2019, TrakCel, one of the global leaders in managing clinical supply chain logistics, partnered with Quick Group to provide industry-leading digital supply chain IT solutions for cell and gene therapies. Also, the recent emergence of cell and gene therapy is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the pharmaceutical logistics market.
Driving Factors Of The Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market:
- Need for secure cold-chain solutions and increased monitoring
- Evolving storage and transportation needs
- Rising branded, generic, and OTC drugs
Segmentation by Therapy Area
- Communicable Diseases
- Oncology
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Neurological Disorders
- Pain Management
- Respiratory Diseases
- Others
Segmentation by Origin
- Branded
- Generic
- OTC
Segmentation by Product
- Small Molecule Drugs
- Biologics
Segmentation by Function
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- Others
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- UK
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Key Vendors
- AmerisourceBergen
- CEVA Logistics
- DB Group
- Deutsche Post DHL
- FedEx
- Kuehne + Nagel
- United Parcel Service
Other Prominent Vendors
- ABS Logistics
- AWL India
- Alloga
- BOLLORE LOGISTICS
- Cardinal Health
- C.H. Robinson
- Cold Chain Technologies
- CRYOPDP
- DPD
- DSV
- Farmasoft
- Jeena & Company
- Lufthansa Cargo
- Maersk
- Medline
- Nippon Express
- Noatum Logistics
- Owens & Minor
- Oximio
- Pharma Logistics
- PHOENIX Group
- Parexel International
- SEKO Logistics
- Singapore Post
- SINOTRANS
- XPO Logistics
- Yourway
- YUSEN LOGISTICS
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. How big is the pharmaceutical logistics market?
2. What is the pharmaceutical logistics market growth?
3. What are the trends in the global pharmaceutical logistics market?
4. Which region holds the largest pharmaceutical logistics market share globally?
5. Which are the leading companies in the global pharmaceutical logistics market?
6. What is the leading product in the pharmaceutical logistics market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Premium Insights
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Therapy Area
14 Origin
15 Product
16 Function
17 Geography
18 North America
19 Europe
20 Apac
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
