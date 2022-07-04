Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 12 Bn by 2032 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States is expected to account for 1/4th of the total market share. The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in India is projected to grow at 2.5 times over 2022 -2032. Blister packaging machine is estimated to gain traction during the assessment period.

NEWARK, Del., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is expected to reach US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022. Demand is projected to increase at a robust 8.9% CAGR over the forecast period, pushing the market size US$ 12 Bn by 2032.

Because of rising healthcare spending, the launch of novel treatments, and rising frequency of chronic diseases, the global pharmaceuticals market is expanding. This will allow low-cost generic alternatives to enter the market, which will spur demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment.

Increasing production volume is likely to fuel the generic drug packaging machine market, particularly in Latin America and Asia Pacific with low-cost manufacturing facilities. The demand for pharmaceutical medications is predicted to rise, resulting in a greater requirement for efficient packaging systems, which will drive sales of automated machines that can produce high-speed packaging output.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15125

Pharmaceutical packaging equipment manufacturers are investing in research and development processes that can create sustainable solutions for the pharmaceutical sector. Sustainable packaging solutions including glass bottles, recyclable plastics, etc. address sustainability concerns by lowering the environmental impact and increasing the recycling rate in the pharmaceutical industry.

"Growing preference for blister packaging equipment, along with increasing sales of generic drugs such as tablets and capsules will augment the growth in the market," says FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Sales in the blister packaging machine segment will increase at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. In terms of machine type, demand for automatic pharmaceutical packaging equipment are forecast to grow at a 7.6% CAGR through 2032.

Total sales in the U.S. market are expected to account for 1/4 th of the total market share.

of the total market share. India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with sales projected to grow 2.5x over the forecast period.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15125

Competition Landscape

Leading players operating in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are investing in research and development to expand their global reach. Some of the key players include IMA, Bosch, Uhlmann, Körber AG, Multivac, Marchesini Group, Optima, Bausch & Strobel, Gerhard Schubert, CKD Corporation.

Leading Companies Profiled in Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market are

Gerresheimer

Robert Bosch GmbH

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA

Marchesini Group S.p.A

Bausch+Ströbel Maschinefabrik Ilshofen GmbH+Co. KG

Romaco Group

Dara Pharmaceutical Equipment

MULTIVAC Group

Accutek Pharmaceutical Equipment Companies, Inc.

OPTIMA Packaging Group

Trustar Pharma Pack Equipment, Co. Ltd.

MG2 s.r.l.

Inline Filling Systems

nVenia LLC

ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Harro Höfliger

NJM Packaging

CKD Corporation

Herma GmbH

ProMach, Inc.

Ask For Regional Data @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-regional/rep-gb-15125

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market by packaging format (primary packaging, secondary packaging, and tertiary packaging), by machine type (filling, labelling, form-fill-seal (FFS), blister packaging, capping, wrapping, palletizing and others), by application (tablets, powders, cream, syrup, and aerosol), & region.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Category

By Automation:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

By Machine Type:

Bottling Line

Cartoning

Form-fill-seal (FFS)

Blister Packaging

Capping & Closing

Filling & Sealing

Labelling, Decorating & Coding

Palletizing

Wrapping & Bundling

By Application:

Tablets

Powders

Cream

Syrup

Aerosol

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

and East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Buy [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15125

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Packaging Market Insights Landscape

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 93.8 Bn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 7.4% CAGR during the assessment period

Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market are slated to top US$ 99.6 Bn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 8.4% CAGR during the assessment period 2022 – 2027

Packaging Additives Market - Packaging Additives Market By Substrate Type (Plastics, Metals, Paper & Paperboards, Others), By Product Type (Antimicrobial Agents, Antifog Agents, Antistatic Agents), By Packaging Type (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging) & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2026

Beverage Cartoners Market - Beverage Cartoners Market By Product Type (Brick Carton Machines, Gable Top Machines), Output Capacity (Below 9,000 Packages/Hr, 9,000-12,000 Packages/Hr, 12,000-24,000 Packages/Hr, Above 24,000 Packages/Hr) & Region - Forecast 2022-2027

Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market - Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market by Capacity (7-20 Gallons, 20-30 Gallons, 30-40 Gallons, 40-55 Gallons and Above 55 Gallons.), Product Type (Biodegradable and Compostable), Material Type (PLA, PBS, PBAT, PHA, Starch Blends, Cellophane and Paper), Thickness, End Use & Region for 2022 and 2028

Water Soluble Pods Packaging Market - Water Soluble Pods Packaging Market by Material Type (Poly Vinyl Alcohol), Product Type (Single Layer Water Pods, Dual Layer Water Pods, Multi Chamber Water Pods), Thickness Type (Below 30 Micro Meter, 31-60 Micro Meter, 61 Micro Meter), and Region for 2022-2028

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 9-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market

Explore all latest Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights