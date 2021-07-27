Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Sales Uptick Expected at Over 10% CAGR Fortified by RFID and QR Code Integration: Future Market Insights Projects in Latest Study

DUBAI, UAE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical plastic bottles market is projected to grow at 10.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.Driven by growth of healthcare sector across globe, the market has been forecast to register 10% year on year growth, reaching a valuation of US$ 29.6 Bn in 2021.

The aforementioned statistics is indicative of impressive surge in demand in comparison to sales growth registered at 4.7% CAGR between 2013 and 2020.

Pharmaceutical plastic bottles are widely used in healthcare industry for packaging solid and liquid formulations. Rising use of plastic bottles over glass bottles, will give tailwinds to sails in the healthcare sector. Against this backdrop, expansion of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries will continue creating conducive environment for the market's growth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, per capita national healthcare expenditure in the U.S. stood at US$ 11,172. With considerable rise of healthcare spending on card, the U.S. will emerge as a highly lucrative market for sales of pharmaceutical plastic bottles.

As per FMI, sales in the U.S. will account for 79.3% of overall sales registered in North America by 2031.

As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India healthcare market is anticipated to surpass valuation of US$ 372 billion by 2022. Government initiatives undertaken to provide good quality and affordable healthcare facilities across India will remain a chief growth driver. This will supplement expansion of pharmaceutical plastic bottles sales in India in coming years.

"Use of anti-counterfeit technologies such as barcodes, labels, tags, and more to minimize counterfeiting is increasing in pharmaceutical industry. Besides this, radio-frequency identification (RFID) and quick response code (QR) codes are used to keep tract of inventory. These innovations are bolstering market growth," said a Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market Research Report

The U.S. is expected to account for over 79.3% of total North America market and it is anticipated to grow 2.5X of its current market size by 2031.

market and it is anticipated to grow 2.5X of its current market size by 2031. The demand for pharmaceutical plastic bottles in the U.K. is expected to increase at 8% CAGR over the forecast period.

The market in China is estimated to account for over 59% of total demand in East Asia and it is projected to grow at 11.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

is estimated to account for over 59% of total demand in and it is projected to grow at 11.4% CAGR over the forecast period. Sales in India are projected to total US$ 1.9 Bn by 2021 steered by surging pharmaceutical production.

are projected to total by 2021 steered by surging pharmaceutical production. Based on bottle type, plastic bottles for ophthalmic/nasal formulations have emerged dominant and are expected to account for over 42.7% of sales in 2021.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) will remain more preferred material for pharmaceutical plastic bottle production, surpassing a valuation of US$ 8.3 Bn in 2021.

Growth Drivers:

Rising cases of chronic diseases with growing overall population will drive market growth.

Rising medical care awareness, expansion of pharmaceutical industry and rising healthcare spending are increasing demand for pharmaceutical plastic bottles.

Rise in applications of corticosteroid drugs in nasal formulations for a variety of treatments is boosting market.

Increasing use of post-industrial and post-consumer recycled plastic as raw material will bolster market growth.

Key Restraints:

Stringent regulations implemented on use of plastics in some regions are restraining market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on expansion and strategic partnerships with other manufacturers to increase their market revenue. For instance,

In March 2021 , Gerresheimer AG a leading manufacturer in the pharmaceutical plastic bottles market initiated construction and development of its new manufacturing facility in Ohio , U.S. The facility will also be equipped to produce plastic bottles for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic/nasal formulations.

, Gerresheimer AG a leading manufacturer in the pharmaceutical plastic bottles market initiated construction and development of its new manufacturing facility in , U.S. The facility will also be equipped to produce plastic bottles for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic/nasal formulations. In January 2021 , ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, a global manufacturer of plastic packaging announced an investment of more than five-million dollars in an extrusion system for manufacture of recycled PET in Italy .

Key players operating in the market include

Berry Global Inc.

Amcor Plc

Gerresheimer AG

AptarGroup, Inc.

O. Berk Company, LLC

Alpha Packaging Holdings, Inc.

Comar, LLC

Alpack Inc.

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

Drug Plastics Group

Bormioli Pharma S.p.a.

C.L.Smith Company

United States Plastic Corporation

Weener Plastics Group BV

Origin Pharma Packaging

Pretium Packaging Corporation

Pro-Pac Packaging Group Pty Ltd

More Insights on the Global Sales Outlook of Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the pharmaceutical plastic bottles sales, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on pharmaceutical plastic bottles demand with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Bottle Type

Plastic Bottles for Solid Formulation

Plastic Bottles for Liquid

Plastic Bottles for Ophthalmic/Nasal Formulation

Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)



Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Capacity

Below 100 ml

100 ml – 250 ml

Above 250 ml

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into pharmaceutical plastic bottles demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for pharmaceutical plastic bottles market between 2021 and 2031

Pharmaceutical plastic bottles sales survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Pharmaceutical plastic bottles market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

